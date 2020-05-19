This week I am taking a look back at the spring sports scene that could have been for 2020. I wrote a piece for the Daily Journal a few weeks ago with other sports writers in which we mentioned one particular event we missed.
I thought I should at least share that with our readers and add a few other state champions that were unable to defend their title as well as give a mention to all our sports teams that saw their season ended by the pandemic.
Hopefully, this temporary inconvenience and adversity will help us all to grow as individuals, but it is still hard to believe the extent that our nation, state, county and community have been shut down.
Most of us know of or have persons close to us that have either lost jobs or have been temporarily off work due to the pandemic and I realize that is of greater significance than sports. Some families have even lost loved ones to the virus and that is an even greater tragedy.
I still hurt for my athletes and teams however and I hope that they will be resilient and overcome all the negatives that the coronavirus has brought about.
Sports teaches us a lot of life lessons and we could sure use one in this instance. We must learn to dust ourselves off, brush away the fear and anxiety while attempting to get back going with our lives.
Zig Ziglar is quoted with this saying "Fear has two meanings: 'Forget Everything And Run' or 'Face Everything And Rise.' The choice is yours."
Hopefully, we can all decide to face all this uncertainty and rise above the occasion instead of shrinking back and running for our lives.
We need to heed the commands in Isaiah 41:10 - Fear not, I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand."