By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
Replacing a four-year starter, especially if he’s the quarterback, is no easy task for a high school football team.
However, New Albany 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior Charlie Lott has stepped up to take the role from Loden Bolen, who graduated.
“That was an obvious concern when you lose a four-year quarterback,” New Albany second-year head coach Cody Stubblefield said. “Charlie erased a lot of those concerns after watching him in 7-on-7 and seeing him work. We feel good about our quarterback. He does a good job spreading the ball around. He can make all the throws. He’s a leader. He’s driven to succeed.”
Lott’s highly-anticpated first under-the-lights test running the Bulldogs’ spread attack will come in the team’s Aug. 23 season opener at East Union.
The new QB has a talented corp of wide receivers in Kalob Adair, Isaiah Cohran, Ramaryon Crawford, Cameron Knox, Mason Simmons and C.J. McKinney.
“We’re not overly big, but we’re quick and we’re fast,” Stubblefield said of his receivers. “They understand the concepts we do very well. They catch the ball well. We think Cameron Knox and Ramaryon Crawford can go get it. We like our slot receivers – Kalob Adair, Isaiah Cohran and Mason Simmons. They can do things with the ball after the catch.”
Another crucial element to New Albany’s offensive success will be the development, growth and depth of its offensive line.
“We can now compete up front,” Stubblefield said. “We weren’t consistent enough last season to run the ball. Offensive line is where we’ve grown the most. It was one of our weakest areas last season. We pushed them to get stronger.
The blockers up front are Parker Formsma, Andrew Ellis, Adam Conlee, Noah Gray, Francisco Guerrero, Carson Gault, Milton Regalado and Jackson Formsma.
The key on defense will be defense, Stubblefield noted.
“Defensively, it’s about speed. We’ve put kids with ball skills and kids that can cover ground in the secondary,” he said. “Our defensive line is not overly big, but they are athletic and quick. Our linebackers are fast and can fly to the ball.”