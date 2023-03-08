Lucas Foley, formerly of New Albany, will be at the Union County Library on March 14 at 10 a.m. for Preschool Storytime. He is the author of several books and will be reading those along with signing copies of his books including Ladybug, Lasagna and French Fried Flies.
He writes as a foster parent who has seen many children come and go in his and his wife’s home.
“The one thing we can always count on is that every child - whether they are three or fifteen - is terrified about living with a stranger,” Foley said. “Our experience with learning what our foster children like, and how we differ from what they are used to, has allowed us to gain a unique perspective on how children process change. It is my hope that this book will help you and your children: to help each other work. through all the scary changes that come with life.”
This is a change of date for Storytime, which is usually held at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Foley, who currently resides in Saltillo, is the son of David and Lisa Foley of New Albany.
He will have copies of his books available for sale.
The weekly event is free and includes snacks as well as stories.
