McVey sisters lead Urchins to win
WALNUT - East Union used their "Mac Attack" offense to win their opener in the 1-2A tournament by a 48-34 final. Sisters Sylvie and Maggie McVey combined for 20 of the Lady Urchin points.
East Union held a slim lead after three quarters of play at 33-27, but the Lady Urchins outscored the Lady Cardinals 15-7 in the final period to seal the win.
Sylvie hit a 3-pointer at the close of the first half to regain the lead for East Union at 20-18. The Lady Urchins never trailed again after that.
Maggie came off the bench in the first quarter and scored on three consecutive trips down the court to help East Union to a lead of 11-5 after one.
Sylvie was the leading scorer with 11 points while Maggie hit for nine. Jessie Roberts also scored nine points for the Lady Urchins.
Brenya Muse led Potts Camp with 14.
East Union advances to play Walnut on Thursday at 7:00 and assured themselves of a spot in the playoffs.