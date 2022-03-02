On Sunday, Feb. 20, Mr. Larry and Mrs. Lou McQuary were recognized at Macedonia Baptist Church's Educator Appreciation Service for the 50-plus years of impact they have had on West Union School, Macedonia Baptist Church and their community. They are a true testament of faith and service.
"In the same way, Let Your Light Shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in Heaven." Matthew 5:16
Macedonia Baptist Church gave a monetary gift to the West Union Endowment Fund to have an everlasting impact on students at West Union in honor of Mr. and Mrs. McQuary.
“There is no way to adequately honor these two very special people, however on behalf of Macedonia Baptist Church, The West Union Endowment Committee, and West Union School, we feel as though permanently placing your names on the buildings at school will be a constant reminder of your daily sacrifices to students at West Union.”
On Feb. 7, the Union County School Board approved naming the former workshop (Ag) building after Mr. Larry McQuary. A sign will hang above the east entry doors to the old shop. They also approved naming the elementary end of the main school building after Mrs. Lou McQuary. A sign will hang in the hallway that reads "Lou McQuary Elementary Hallway."