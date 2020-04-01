Hopefully you saw all the bears all over the community this past week. The kiddos enjoyed going on a bear hunt. Our granddaughter, Adilynn McQuary spotted 32 bears when her mother took her riding around. Nicole taped Lou McQuary singing "Going on a Bear Hunt" and put it on facebook for the kids to enjoy. This activity brought a little sunshine into the lives of the youngsters with a safe way to have fun.
Our daughter-in-law, Nicole, had a productive week. She made seed planting kits for folks to purchase, offering a production activity for folks to enjoy. One church purchased some to hand out to their shut ins. This week she is making bird feeder kits. The birds are really chirping and enjoying the warmer weather. It is a joy to be able to sit outside and enjoy their music. Hummingbird sightings have been announced, always a happy note at the beginning of spring.
News is getting hard to come by. I thought I would do a book review over the next few weeks of a book I am reading, "The 10-Step Depression Relief Workbook"by Simon Rego, Psy.D. and Sarah Fader. A Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Approach. I would like to share with you the definition of depression today.
Depression is a feeling of worthlessness, despair, and a sense of drowning. Things once enjoyed have lost their appeal. Hopelessness sets in and refuses to budge. Sleep patterns change as guilt builds and feelings of low self-esteem move into thought patterns. An activity requiring energy is hopeless as ropes of depression tie you down. Some even entertain thoughts of suicide. A staggering 800,000 people die as a result of suicide every year. Globally, 300 million people suffer from depression.
The cause of depression is the Sixty-four thousand dollar question. A few of the triggers are childhood trauma and abuse, death of a loved one, divorce, genetic tendency, physical illness, anxiety in relationships at home or at work, and medications. What makes it so hard to treat is the inability to see it. Most illnesses manifest themselves in some way that can be seen by examination, blood work, or tests. But depression has no face-no visible indicators as to its hideous nature. Because of this, many people suffer from its vicious hold on their thought patterns. Ask any person who suffers from depression, "What do you fear the most?" and they will probably tell you-the hold that depression has on their life. It is hard to convince a depressed person that there is hope and that they can rise above depression. It isn't a death knell and it is treatable.
Many types of depression exist: Clinical Depression- lasting longer than 2 weeks, interfering with work, home, or social relationships; Dysthymia(persistent depressive disorder)- longer periods of depression, lasting 2 months or longer at a time; Bipolar Disorder-formerly known as manic depression, major mood swings, highs and lows, two types Bipolar I more severe, and Bipolar 2, more treatable, Bipolar 2 has mild mania and doesn't disrupt normal functioning; Postpartum Depression-affects one in nine women after childbirth , ranges from mild to severe. Depression can also coexist with other conditions: anxiety, attention -deficit hyperactivity disorder, panic attacks, and seasonal affective disorder.
Mental health issues are real and people need to be educated to its effect on people. In the trying times we are facing now, anxiety ranks pretty high. People are afraid and are uncertain about their future.
Next week we will look at cognitive disorders, purposes of Cognitive Therapy, and other types of other types of therapy,
Currie Lavelle lost his wife last week to a lengthy pulmonary disease. Jean, age 78, died March 23 at the Hospice House in Tupelo. She worked for General Electric for more than 30 years. She loved to fish, cross stitch and be with her family. A graveside service was held at Macedonia Baptist on March 26 with Bro. Tommy Peters and Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Currie Lavelle; a daughter, Susan Webster; one son, Tim Doles; one stepson, Tim Lavelle; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Currie diligently cared for Jean and for Jean's mother, Vesta Mae Huddleston until her death.
Prayers would be appreciated for Vera and Ellis Perkins. They are both suffering from health issues.
Barry Edwards had surgery last Monday in Tupelo. He is at home and recuperating now. He is married to Marissa Edwards and they have two children. Prayers would be appreciated for them also.
Thought for the week: Fear rises up whenever we feel out of control. Faith rises up whenever we remember God is in control. Stacy L. Sanchez
Macedonia News for April 1
Hopefully you saw all the bears all over the community this past week. The kiddos enjoyed going on a bear hunt. Our granddaughter, Adilynn McQuary spotted 32 bears when her mother took her riding around. Nicole taped Lou McQuary singing "Going on a Bear Hunt" and put it on facebook for the kids to enjoy. This activity brought a little sunshine into the lives of the youngsters with a safe way to have fun.
Tags
David Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany mayor signs coronavirus emergency orders
- New Albany soap-making business expanding downtown
- Toyota pledges $50,000 for coronavirus relief
- In-person Easter services unlikely, pastors say
- Tippah County has a coronavirus death
- Greg Richey's Body Shop has new location
- New case of coronavirus reported in Union County
- VIP Cinema Seating shutting down permanently in New Albany, mayor says
- Going back to our roots during our distancing
- Churches can still hold in-person services as coronavirus continues
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.