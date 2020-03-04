Christie Stuckey went to Disneyworld with her two daughters and some friends February 21-26: Malorie Stuckey; Anna and Kyle Taylor; Robin Hinson, and Kevin Bryant. They stayed at Pop Century. Star Wars at Hollywood Studios was the highlight of the trip. The rides were all new and exciting. The favorite one made you feel like you were in the movie. They also enjoyed Avatar at Animal Kingdom, a 3 D ride on a bike. Their favorite place to eat was Yak and Yeti in Animal Kingdom.
Ava Grace Russell and her softball team, Lady LandSharks, went to the Ole MS softball game on Saturday after their practice. It was a pretty sunny day, and the girls enjoyed the experience.
Cora Garrett won the Saltillo Masquerade Pageant Sunday for ages under 2. She sure was a cutie! Cora is the daughter of Cameal and John Michael Garrett.
Jett Kirk celebrated his third birthday party Saturday at Macedonia Fellowship Hall. He had an All Star party with a bounce house. He had a lot of fun with all his friends. His favorite gifts were his West Union baseball hat, tee ball stuff, and a BB gun. Jett is the son of Brittany and Ben Kirk and has a younger brother, Sawyer. His birthday was February 28.
Regina Russell's family surprised her with a 60th birthday party at Macedonia Fellowship Hall on Saturday. About 35 family and friends gathered to celebrate with her. Her cake had a wheelchair pill bottles, and pills all over the cake, emphasizing her turning 60. She received many pretty gifts, but Cohen eyed the 20 dollars the most!!
Jace Howell celebrated his fourth birthday on Saturday at the Performing Arts Center in New Albany on Saturday. He had a dinosaur party. Hannah used a green background enhanced with balloons behind the food table. His grandmother, Kellie Mitchell, made cupcakes decorated with dinosaurs and he had a two layer green cake also. Pizza and cheese dip were served along with cake and ice cream The kids had fun playing on the bouncy equipment. About 35 enjoyed the festivities. Jace is the son of Cade and Hannah Howell and has one brother, Jeter.
After leaving Jace's party, Jason, Jaime, and Bo Collier went to Crossroads Arena in Corinth for a rodeo. Bo was thrilled to see the bucking horses and the rodeo clown on the bull. Of course, he was all decked out with his cowboy boots. He entertains everyone on Sundays at Macedonia talking about his boots and Mr. Johnny and Garrison Carpenter who also wear boots.
Facebook was all about the Snowflake Ball held at New Albany Elementary School on Saturday night. About 600 attended the Ball. From Macedonia Chris and Natalie Childers, Madison Thompson and Andrew Douglass, and Kiera and Jordan Hallam attended. All the pictures I saw showed happiness and little girls all dressed up, going out with their daddy. The Ball is sponsored by the Pilot Club.
Dylan Powell was baptized at Macedonia Sunday morning after being saved Wednesday night. He is the son of John and Amy Powell and has one sister, Shelby Powell, his twin. The family moved their membership and want to be a part of the fellowship at Macedonia. We welcome them into our church.
Gina Beth Willard was honored with a baby shower Sunday at the home of Kellie and Charles Brunetti. She received many useful cute gifts.
Harold Grisham had surgery Friday in Memphis to do some repair on the surgery he had 19 years ago when he almost died. At that time, the doctors had to make him a plastic aorta. For many days, they didn't think he would live, but he has done fine. Harold is married to Patsy Grisham.
Miss Vera and Mr. Ellis Perkins have been having some serious health issues lately. At this time, Mr. Ellis is at Union County Health and Rehab undergoing therapy to make his shoulders stronger so he can move from the wheelchair to the bed. Miss Vera spent some time in New Albany Hospital. This is a precious couple that needs our prayers and visits.
Thought for the Week; It is not how we make mistakes, but how we correct them that defines us.
Macedonia News for March 4
