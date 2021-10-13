Martha Owen's first great grandbaby was born Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Horn Lake. William Andrew Whyate weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces. His parents are Leah and Andrew Whyate and his grandparents are Cindy and Eugene Heimbach from Grenada. This is the first baby to be in the family for quite a while, so everyone is very excited.
The Macedonia Joy Group went to the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Enjoying the excursion were Bro. David and Tammie Grumbach, Patsy and Harold Grisham, Eva Crawley, Marie Wilson, Linda Morris, Danelle Brennan, Clyde Gullick, Margaret Murphree, Donna and Paul McComb, Maddie Underwood, and Landon Grace. Donna, Paul, Maddie, and Landon were in a car so they were able to feed the animals as they drove through.
The rest were in the van so the only ones who could roll down their window were Bro. David and Tammie. They didn't have any food, so an emu decided to take Tammie's phone, thinking it was edible. Tammie had to get out of her car to get the phone after the emu dropped it. There were signs everywhere not to get out of the vehicle, but she risked it to get her phone. After viewing the animals, the group ate at a buffet on the way home.
Currie LaVelle had hip surgery on Oct. 7, and is recovering nicely.
Van and Linda Swearingen have moved into Magnolia Assisted Living, and they are enjoying their new surroundings.
On Oct. 22 at 6 p.m., the Brotherhood will meet at Jim Shirley's cabin for a Wild Game
Supper.
Macedonia will host a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Games, hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn will be provided.
Thought for the Week: “The bad news is that time flies. The good news is you are the pilot.”