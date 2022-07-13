Several weeks ago, John, Cameal, and Cora Garrett and McKinzey Gilliam went on a trip that included several stops along the way, beginning at Chattanooga. Upon arrival on Sunday, they explored downtown. On Monday they went to the Children's Museum while it rained. Then they headed to Ruby Falls where Cora was amazed. After eating lunch at a little café nearby, they went to Lookout Mountain and Rock City. On Tuesday they drove to Helen, Ga. and ate at the Troll Tavern which everyone loved. They walked the town, went to some shops and had ice cream. On Wednesday they went to Babyland, the Cabbage Patch Kids' Hospital. The girls both loved it!! It took them two hours to pick out what they wanted and $250 later they got to leave happy. They had lunch in a cute little café in Cleveland and that evening they walked the town, went to the park and had supper at Cowboys and Angels which everyone also loved! On Thursday they went to Anna Ruby Falls and Union State Park. They tried eating some authentic German food at Old Bavarian Inn Restaurant, but left hungry. It was worth trying and it was a very cute place. They went to Alpine Fun Factory for go carts, bounce houses, and an arcade. They did some more shopping and had some more ice cream (an everyday experience). They went to Hansel and Gretel's Chocolate Factory and took Cora's new baby for a walk in her stroller. They had a week full of fun.
Nicole, Abbie, and Anna Claire McQuary along with Grace Randle and Mary Hannah Whitehead spent a few fun filled day in Chattanooga, Tenn. in order to celebrate Abbie's 16th birthday. They stayed at an Airbnb apartment in downtown Chattanooga. The first day they made pictures on Sunset Rock on Lookout Mountain. They finished the day off with Crumble Cookies and a visit to Target. The second day they had brunch at Niedlov's Bakery and then went to Coolidge Park and rode bikes. They ate at Stir Restaurant, and Abbie tried scallops/shrimp pasta for the first time. The last day they ate at Wahlburgers and then played Top Golf before going home. Abbie had a very memorable 16th birthday. Abbie is the daughter of Jack and Nicole McQuary and the granddaughter of Lou and Larry McQuary and Edward and Debra Gordon.
Jennifer, Bubba, Wes and Wade Stanton along with Meagan, Andy, Drew and Myla Mae Stanton as well as Gale Stanton flew to St. John U.S. Virgin Islands for a week. They flew into St. Thomas and both families rented Jeeps and took the island ferry over to St. John. They all stayed in one house up on the mountain. Some highlights of their trip were spending time together, watching Ole Miss win a national championship, swimming with sea turtles and sting rays at Maho Bay, snorkeling and playing at Trunk Bay and Cinnamon Bay, taking a pontoon ride and snorkel excursion in Coral Bay, exploring tide pools and sugar mill plantation ruins. The funniest thing at St. John's are the "wild" donkeys that roam the island freely. All of the Stantons had a great week in the Virgin Islands.
On Wednesday, July 8, Mrs. Vera Perkins spoke at Flat Rock Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Patsy Grisham and Margaret Murphree enjoyed hearing Miss Vera relate the story of her life. A full meal was served by the church and a big crowd was present. It speaks of Miss Vera's life of service in and around Benton County. After the death of her husband, she moved to a facility in Olive Branch, where she currently resides.
Connor Coffey celebrated his fifth birthday at the home of his parents, Maddie and Adam Coffey, on Sunday, July 10. A waterslide provided lots of fun for the children. Connor celebrated with lots of cousins, grandparents and friends.
Macedonia Baptist had a great opening night for VBS on Sunday, July 10. Jack McQuary stepped up to the plate and performed the skits for the opening of VBS since John Michael Garrett got sick. He was a hoot, and he looked just like his daddy in his coveralls and hat. Of course, his daddy can't do the moves like Jack could. The kids loved it. The church was full of happy rejoicing children who were having a good time while learning about Jesus. On opening night there were around 160 adults and children.
Thought for the week: "Outside the will of God, there's nothing I want. Inside the will of God, there's nothing I fear." A. W. Tozer