The Regina and Mike Garrett family have started a new family tradition. They are going to pick one "away" SEC series in baseball and travel to watch the Rebels play. The tradition will continue until they have visited all of the SEC stadiums. The first stadium they visited on March 31-April 2 was Texas A & M in College Station, Texas. On Saturday, the girls went to Waco, Texas to visit the Magnolia Silos and the Castle that the Gaines family restored. At the Silos, they dined at a few of the many food trucks that were parked on the property. The Magnolia Silos is a very family friendly place. They have a Wiffle ball field where children and their parents can play in a friendly game of wiffle ball as well as corn hole, and also enjoy the ice cream trucks. Next, they traveled to the site of Mount Carmel Center which was/is the home of the Branch Davidians. The Chapel has been rebuilt to scale, and the walls are adorned with photos of the compound before, during and after the siege as well as photos of the adults and children who were killed. A Branch Davidian and her husband live on the property and take care of it. About 10 Branch Davidians still worship there. While they were in Waco, the boys enjoyed a day of Putt-Putt Golf and their first attempt at Ax throwing, which they really enjoyed. They ate at some of the local establishments: The Dixie Chicken, Stella's and Saltgrass Steakhouse. Even though rain was forecast for Friday night and Sunday, they only experienced one 30-minute rain delay on Friday night. For the rest of the trip, the weather was good. They came home on Monday morning, April 3. Mike, Cora, and Makenzie stayed home for this trip in order to take care of the animals at home.
The Macedonia Adult Choir presented their Easter musical on Sunday morning, April 9. The music director announced his resignation at the end of the worship service. Bro. John and Christie Stuckey will be moving to Atmore, Alabama to begin a new ministry where Bro. John will be the Minister of Music. Bro. John and Christie have been at Macedonia for three years, and Bro. John has done such a wonderful job leading the music and Christie singing in the Adult Choir as well as helping on Wednesday night with the Children's Choir. Their last Sunday will be April 30.
Easter was a special time at Lou and Larry's this past Sunday. Enjoying lunch with the McQuarys were Jack McQuary; Hannah, Cade, Jace, and Jeter Howell; Audrey and Kevin Wigington; and Maddie, Adam, Connor, and Tatum Scott Coffey.
Upcoming events for Macedonia include:
April 14-16 Youth D-Now Weekend
April 16 Women's Bible Study at the home of Lou and Larry McQuary 5:15 p.m.
April 23 Baby shower for baby girl Bogue 2 o'clock Fellowship Hall (Parents: Chase and
Kayla)
May 1 WOM Fellowship Hall 5:30 p.m.
May 7 Graduation Sunday 10 a.m. Worship Center
Thought for the Week: “God has already prepared the way. He's just preparing you.”
