The Regina and Mike Garrett family have started a new family tradition. They are going to pick one "away" SEC series in baseball and travel to watch the Rebels play. The tradition will continue until they have visited all of the SEC stadiums. The first stadium they visited on March 31-April 2 was Texas A & M in College Station, Texas. On Saturday, the girls went to Waco, Texas to visit the Magnolia Silos and the Castle that the Gaines family restored. At the Silos, they dined at a few of the many food trucks that were parked on the property. The Magnolia Silos is a very family friendly place. They have a Wiffle ball field where children and their parents can play in a friendly game of wiffle ball as well as corn hole, and also enjoy the ice cream trucks. Next, they traveled to the site of Mount Carmel Center which was/is the home of the Branch Davidians. The Chapel has been rebuilt to scale, and the walls are adorned with photos of the compound before, during and after the siege as well as photos of the adults and children who were killed. A Branch Davidian and her husband live on the property and take care of it. About 10 Branch Davidians still worship there. While they were in Waco, the boys enjoyed a day of Putt-Putt Golf and their first attempt at Ax throwing, which they really enjoyed. They ate at some of the local establishments: The Dixie Chicken, Stella's and Saltgrass Steakhouse. Even though rain was forecast for Friday night and Sunday, they only experienced one 30-minute rain delay on Friday night. For the rest of the trip, the weather was good. They came home on Monday morning, April 3. Mike, Cora, and Makenzie stayed home for this trip in order to take care of the animals at home.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you