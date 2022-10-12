Bella Brock spoke at the joint meeting of the two mission groups at Macedonia Baptist on Monday night, Oct. 3, in the Fellowship Hall. Chicken salad, pasta salad, fruit, cornbread and desserts were served before she spoke. She told of her mission trip in Zambia and Zimbabwe, Africa this past summer. In Bella's group there were 15 and they all stayed in one house with one bathroom. Bella showed slides that highlighted several of the children and adults they ministered to on their trip. She said many of the youngsters they encountered were street kids who had no home. Bella is planning on returning to Africa in April 2023 and will stay for five months on this trip. Bella is the daughter of Chris and Julie Brock. Attending the mission meeting were Julie Brock, Sarah Brock, Donna Cobb, Larissa Edwards, Brittney Gregory, Delorse Douglass, Sheila Parrish, Kathryn Henderson, Angelia Churchill, Angela Shirley, Kathy Knighton, Marie Wilson, Margaret Murphree, Robin McDonald, Patsy Grisham, Valerie Carter, Martha Owen, Diane Downs, Kaye Page, Linda Morris, and Lou McQuary.
Tana, Collins, and Chandler Miller and Machell Kirk went to Lexington, Ky. on Thursday, Oct. 6. On Friday they went to the Ark Encounter. The girls had never seen the Ark and were amazed at the displays. On the way home Chandler ziplined and enjoyed it even though it was very high.
The Macedonia Brotherhood met at Jimmy Shirley's cabin on Saturday, Oct. 8, for a wild game supper. The men enjoyed deer stew, elk, deer, smoked hog, BBQ pork, salads and desserts. Attending were Johnny Knighton, Jake Douglass, Andrew and Jonathon Douglass, John Stuckey, Bro. David Grumbach, Tony and Nate Churchill, Jerry McGregor, Christopher and Chris Brennan, Harold Grisham, Paul McComb, James Baker, and Larry McQuary.
Macedonia Community was saddened by the death of Marilyn Hancock, Allen Hancock's wife, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her residence. She was born in New Albany in 1956 to Albert Edward Gresham and Yvonne Shelton Gresham. For 30 years she served as attorney Steve Livingston's secretary and for three years for attorney Regan Russell. She enjoyed reading, gardening and flowers. She was 66 and had been in bad health since 2019. Visitation was at United Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. with the funeral following at 5:30 p.m. Bro. Jason Howell officiated at the funeral. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Allen Hancock and their daughter, Brittany Hancock of the Ingomar Community. Allen's parents, Margie and Delmar Hancock, were the owners of the store in the West Union area for several years, and they were beloved members of the community at Macedonia.
Macedonia welcomed new members Jill, Robert, Addison and Emi Collum on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Thought for the week: “Of all the things you wear, your expression is the most important.”
