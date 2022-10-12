Bella Brock spoke at the joint meeting of the two mission groups at Macedonia Baptist on Monday night, Oct. 3, in the Fellowship Hall. Chicken salad, pasta salad, fruit, cornbread and desserts were served before she spoke. She told of her mission trip in Zambia and Zimbabwe, Africa this past summer. In Bella's group there were 15 and they all stayed in one house with one bathroom. Bella showed slides that highlighted several of the children and adults they ministered to on their trip. She said many of the youngsters they encountered were street kids who had no home. Bella is planning on returning to Africa in April 2023 and will stay for five months on this trip. Bella is the daughter of Chris and Julie Brock. Attending the mission meeting were Julie Brock, Sarah Brock, Donna Cobb, Larissa Edwards, Brittney Gregory, Delorse Douglass, Sheila Parrish, Kathryn Henderson, Angelia Churchill, Angela Shirley, Kathy Knighton, Marie Wilson, Margaret Murphree, Robin McDonald, Patsy Grisham, Valerie Carter, Martha Owen, Diane Downs, Kaye Page, Linda Morris, and Lou McQuary.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus