West Union's high school basketball teams both won in round 2 of the playoffs in basketball. The girls upset Blue Mountain on Friday, Feb. 17, at Blue Mountain. They will play in round 3 on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Itawamba Community College at 4 p.m. The boys defeated Blue Mountain at West Union on Saturday, Feb. 23, to advance to round three of the playoffs. They will play at ICC also, but they will play at 8:30 p.m. Congratulations to the West Union teams. They are coached by Justin Hayles and Mike Willard.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

