West Union's high school basketball teams both won in round 2 of the playoffs in basketball. The girls upset Blue Mountain on Friday, Feb. 17, at Blue Mountain. They will play in round 3 on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Itawamba Community College at 4 p.m. The boys defeated Blue Mountain at West Union on Saturday, Feb. 23, to advance to round three of the playoffs. They will play at ICC also, but they will play at 8:30 p.m. Congratulations to the West Union teams. They are coached by Justin Hayles and Mike Willard.
Adilynn McQuary made her profession of faith public on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Fredonia Baptist Church. She was led to the Lord by her parents, Jack and Nicole McQuary, at her home on Monday, Feb. 13. Adilynn is the granddaughter of Debra and Edward Gordon of Pontotoc and Lou and Larry McQuary. Congratulations Adilynn on your trusting Jesus as your Savior.
The Women's Bible Study group met at the home of Lou McQuary on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m. They shared prayer requests of each one present, and then they began their study of “Discerning the Voice of God” by Priscilla Shirer. The group read II Kings 5 about the healing of Naaman the leper and his obedience to carry out the instructions of Elisha the prophet. Then the group looked at a list of possible reasons people don't obey the voice of God when He speaks. Each member did some soul searching about why they don't obey when God speaks to their hearts. The group enjoyed a time of food and fellowship following the meeting. Those attending the meeting were Tammie Grumbach, Kaye Page, Linda Morris, Kathryn Henderson, Margaret Murphree, Danielle Brennan, Machell Kirk, Christie Stuckey, Diane Downs, Doris Garrison, Regina Russell, Hannah Howell, and Gracen Maxey.
Special prayer requests for those going on the mission field soon include Jack McQuary and family and Bella Brock. Jack, Nicole, Anna Claire, Abbie, and Adilynn are going to Ambergris Caye, off the coast of Belize. Jack and Anna Claire have been twice in the past and Nicole has been once, but this will be a new experience for Abbie and Adilynn. Bella Brock, daughter of Julie and Chris Brock, will be returning to Africa for a six-month stay. Her parents are glad she is going but need your prayers as they will say goodbye to their 12th grade daughter for that lengthy period of time. She will be leaving the first of March.
Upcoming events at Macedonia include a VBS meeting Feb. 26 right after the worship service. Everyone who is willing to work in VBS needs to make plans to attend this meeting. Another opportunity is for the children to experience the festival of Purim, learning about the book of Esther. Deadline to sign up is Feb. 26. On March 5, there will be a multi-generational worship service as well as spaghetti meal fundraiser for the youth mission trip. Lastly, the WOM group will meet March 6 in the Fellowship Hall. There are a lot of ways to plug in for service at Macedonia in the next few weeks.
Thought for the Week: “God does not use the qualified. He qualifies the chosen.”
