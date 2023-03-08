Allie Green was married to Joseph Dodson on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the House of the Jackson Pearl in Ocean Springs. Allie and Joseph were married by the bride's father, Dave Green of Macedonia Baptist Church. Whilst previously being a resident of Myrtle, Allie was born in Gulfport. She has now joined her fiancé in Biloxi, mere minutes from her homeplace.

