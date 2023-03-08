Allie Green was married to Joseph Dodson on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the House of the Jackson Pearl in Ocean Springs. Allie and Joseph were married by the bride's father, Dave Green of Macedonia Baptist Church. Whilst previously being a resident of Myrtle, Allie was born in Gulfport. She has now joined her fiancé in Biloxi, mere minutes from her homeplace.
Both family and friends were in attendance of their celebration at the coastal venue. Members of Macedonia Baptist Church include the bride's family; Dave, Windy, and groomsman Sammy Green. This is in addition to friends, Dustin and Terri Pounders. The couple is extremely grateful for all of the blessings they have received from many members of the bride's home church, extending into many who were unable to physically attend.
Macedonia had a glorious day on Sunday, March 5. They had a multigenerational singing service involving ages 6 to adult during the morning worship service under the direction of John Stuckey and Robin McDonald. The combined choirs sang "House of the Lord" and "Oh Praise (The Only One)". Dr. David Grumbach preached a message on the Prodigal Son which he said should be entitled "The Forgiving Father." Dr. Grumbach brought out that no mess is too big for a miracle. When the son left the home, he created a distance between him and the father, but when the son came home, the father closed the distance. The son was ready to be a hired servant because he felt so unworthy, but the father ran to meet him and clothed him. The father respected the son's choice to leave, but the father was so glad to see him come home. The same truths apply to us as Christians. God lets us make our own choices even if He knows they aren't best for us, but he always welcomes us back into an unbroken relationship with Him as a Child of God.
The Youth sponsored a spaghetti fundraiser spaghetti dinner after the morning worship on Sunday to help defray the cost of their mission trip to New Orleans July 16-21.
Adilynn sponsored a "Lemonade and Sweets" stand to help raise money for her mission trip with her family to Ambergris Caye in March.
On Sunday, March 5, at 5 p.m., Macedonia children celebrated the Feast of Purim. Purim deals with the story of Esther in the Bible. Esther was a Jewish queen from Persia around 479 BC who played a big role in the salvation of the Jewish people. The boys made masks and decorated them while the girls made crowns. Each child made a noise maker. When the children listened to the story of Esther, each time the name Haman was mentioned, the children shook their noisemakers to keep the words of Haman from being heard. Kathy Knighton served chicken fingers, macaroni, green beans, and rolls. Around 40 children, parents and grandparents participated in the celebration. It was a great object lesson for the children to learn the story of Esther, Mordecai, and Haman. Janice Price, Macedonia's children's minister led the lesson.
The children of Macedonia will have a Lock-in Day on March 16 from 8 a.m. until p.m.
Youth D-Now weekend will be March 24-25
Thought for the Week: “HOPE is Holding Onto God's Promises Even though.”
