On January 6, Beverly and Larry Hall, Jennifer and Bubba Stanton, and Amanda and Brandon Kisor traveled to Stowe, Vermont. After several weather delays, the group landed in Washington, DC, missing their connecting flight to VT. With a six-hour layover, the group boarded the Metro and traveled to Waterfront area of Washington. The group walked several blocks to the wharf where they enjoyed dinner at Hank's Oyster Bar. After dinner they enjoyed visiting several landmarks throughout the city. The group visited The Lincoln Memorial, The Jefferson Memorial, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, The White House, The Washington Memorial, The Capitol Building, and The Supreme Court. The sights were absolutely beautiful at night, and the driver was most helpful and accommodating. Boarding their connecting flight around 10:09 p.m., the group arrived in Burlington, VT around midnight and traveled on to Stowe, VT.
While in Stowe, the family stayed at the Trapp Family Lodge. The historic lodge is located on 2500 acres settled by Baron George von Trapp and his wife, Maria, and children in 1942. This family became familiar through the movie, The Sound of Music. While in Stowe, the group visited historic downtown Stowe, Emily's Covered Bridge, Stowe Cider, Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream Factory and Cold Hollow Cider Mill, and Village in Waterbury, VT. They enjoyed cross country skiing, sleigh rides, cider tastings, and a wonderful variety of Austrian inspired food and desserts. Beverly celebrated her birthday on the trip.
On Sunday we awoke to snow, but temperatures above freezing prevented it from sticking. It was awfully pretty as it fell gracefully.
Emma Vinson Vance, 94. died on Wednesday, January 12, at New Albany Health and Rehab. She attended Macedonia Public School and worked for thirty years at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany as a Certified Nurse Assistant. She was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church and was a member of Eastern Star for fifty years. She loved puzzles, quilting, sewing and crocheting. She leaves two children: Mark Vance of Myrtle and Judy Duvall of Blue Springs, one sister, Lillian Bishop of Sycamore, IL, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Vance, two sons, Tony Vance and Paul Lynn Vance, one sister, and seven brothers.
Thought for the Week:
""Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool." Isaiah 1:18