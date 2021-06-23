Recently Abbie McQuary went to Kumbaya Camp in Eupora with her cousin, Mollie Jenkins. They enjoyed swimming in the pool and the lake as well as canoeing. They also enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, and 4 Square in the gym at the camp. They had services in the morning, at lunch, and at night. Abbie enjoyed her four day stay at Kumbaya.
On Monday, June 14, Jace, Jeter, and Hannah Howell; Gina Beth, Rivers, and Rhodes Willard; and Arden McQuary went to Urban Air in Southaven to celebrate Jeter’s third birthday. The kids enjoyed jumping in the ball pit and on the trampoline, and climbing on the apparatus. On the way home, they ate at the Lost Pizza company. That night at the Tee-ball game at Ingomar Kelly Mitchell(Jeter’s BB), brought Jeter green cupcakes that he requested for his friends after the game. After the game, they went to the Mexican restaurant and Jeter didn’t like getting pie-d!!
Lou and Larry McQuary; Jack, Nicole, Anna Claire, Abbie, and Adilynn McQuary and Caroline Wigington ate supper with Audrey and Kevin Wigington to celebrate for Father’s Day. on Saturday, June 19.
Thought for the Week: To be in your children’s memories tomorrow, you have to be in their lives today. Mamie McCullough