Abbie, Adilynn and Nicole McQuary went to the McWayne Science Center in Birmingham, Ala. on Friday, April 14, with their Arrows homeschool group. Eighteen children and nine adults went on the trip. They explored with science gadgets, watched an IMAX on the Serengeti. attended a Lego class on building and programming a robot, fed and petted the stingrays and sharks, observed the eels, and enjoyed all the science exhibits. It was an educational day for the group.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

