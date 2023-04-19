Abbie, Adilynn and Nicole McQuary went to the McWayne Science Center in Birmingham, Ala. on Friday, April 14, with their Arrows homeschool group. Eighteen children and nine adults went on the trip. They explored with science gadgets, watched an IMAX on the Serengeti. attended a Lego class on building and programming a robot, fed and petted the stingrays and sharks, observed the eels, and enjoyed all the science exhibits. It was an educational day for the group.
Lou McQuary went to Crawford on Friday, April 14, to visit with her sister, Veedie, and brother-in-law, Gary Gaines. Lou and Veedie went to the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State baseball game to start off Super Bulldawg weekend in Starkville on Friday night. When they arrived at the stadium, Ron Polk was being honored as a former baseball coach. Lou and Veedie watched the unveiling of the statue that was built to honor Polk, It was placed at the entrance to the stadium at the Dude. They saw the former baseball players, Thunder and Lightning (Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro) along with a number of former players. The Dawgs came up short Friday night 3-2.
On Saturday, Lou and Veedie shopped at the Lodge in Starkville. It is hard to bypass the Lodge while in Starkville, because they have such a great collection of State apparel and odds and ends. From there, they went on to the game, but had a little trouble parking. There were 16,423 fans at the game. There were some Ole Miss fans sprinkled in the crowd, but from the sounds of it, it appeared to have more on the State side. It was a great game right up to the end. In the bottom of the ninth, Dakota Jordon's base hit allowed two runs to score, giving MSU the win, 8-7. Lou came on home but enjoyed her weekend with her sister going to the ballgames.
On Sunday, Cade and Jace Howell went to the games. The Dawgs won 5-3, clinching the series. Go Dawgs!!! Veedie gets season tickets every year, and she shares them with family members. Our father, Raymond Simpson, was the original owner of the season tickets, and they passed on to my sister at his death. We all enjoy going to the games and being reminded of our dad and the great Mississippi State fan that he was.
Macedonia Youths had D-Now weekend April 14-16. Parent homes were Angie and Jason Corder, Jessica and Andrew Douglass, Brittany and Trent Clark, and Angela and Jim Shirley. The theme of the weekend retreat was "My Testimony." The band for the weekend was Hannah and John Baker, Jonah Baker, and Alex Pigford. John played the piano, and Jonah played the guitar. Both John and Jonah are brothers of James Baker, our youth minister. Fifty-eight students attended the retreat. James preached the message for the closing of the D-Now weekend Sunday morning. His question was "How are you using your testimony?" His scripture was First John 5:1-12. His main point was on a person's life reflecting the belief that the person believes the testimony of Christ. So often hearers of the Word see miracle after miracle yet miss message after message. At the closing of his message, James gave his testimony, which was so inspirational to hear. Five students prayed to receive Christ as their personal savior during D-Now weekend, and they all joined Macedonia on Sunday morning. The youths are led by Carie and James Baker.
Macedonia Community Yard Sale is April 22 beginning at 7 a.m. Sales will be on and off Hwy. 349.
You are invited to a baby shower for baby girl Bogue on Sunday, April 23, in the fellowship Hall. Parents are Chase Bogue and Kayla.
The spring meeting of WOM will be at Ingomar Baptist on April 24 at 6 p.m.
Graduation Sunday is May 7at 10 a.m.
Team Kid closing program will be Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. There will be a meal to follow.
Child dedication is Sunday, May 14.
Thought for the Week: “When you keep criticizing your kids, they don't stop loving you. They stop loving themselves.”
