Recently Bubba and Jennifer Stanton, Andy and Meagan Stanton, Chad and Lyndie Herod, and Brian and Emily Hicks went to Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Island in the Caribbean. They went to celebrate friendships with some birthdays and anniversaries. The first day they landed, they all went to to the beach and spent the rest of the day in the water and the sun. On the second day they stayed on the beach until the sun set. Then they went into town and had a nice dinner at a local restaurant. On the third day, they chartered a catamaran for the group and they went to the chain of islands that were part of the Turks. They visited Shell Island, Iguana Island, snorkeled a shipwreck, and collected conch shells. The water and weather were gorgeous, and the group enjoyed their trip tremendously.
On Friday, July 30, Beverly Hall and Carol Cornelius traveled to Brookhaven, MS to visit with Diane and Jim Beecraft. Diane, Jim, Beverly, and Carol enjoyed lunch in Brookhaven before traveling to Hattiesburg to attend The Comedy Show featuring Leeann Morgan. After the show, the group traveled to Laurel and spent the night. They enjoyed lunch at The Bird Dog Cafe, shopping, and touring the historic district. After returning to Brookhaven and dinner at Georgia Blue, Beverly and Carol spent the night and enjoyed a morning visit before traveling back home.
Joni, Eric, and Garrison Carpenter went to Branson August 2-5. They enjoyed the scenery on the Top of the Rock where they saw beautiful waterfalls and caves. At Silver Dollar City they enjoyed all kinds of roller coasters including Outlaw Run, Fire in the Hole, and Time Traveler. Eric is not much of a roller coaster rider, so he only rode Outlaw Run. Eric and Garrison went trout fishing on Table Rock Lake and caught about 25 fish. The Carpenter family had a nice 4 day trip before school started on August 6.
On Thursday, August 5. the Senior Adult group from Macedonia went antiquing in a large antique store in Collierville. Enjoying the trip were: Clyde and Wendell Gullick, Martha Owen, Patsy Grisham, Bro. David and Tammie Grumbach, John Stuckey, Donna and Paul McComb, Marie Wilson, Barbara Gullick, Faye Jumper, Eva Crawley, and Windy Green. After shopping, they ate a Dyers City Cafe located in downtown Collierville.
Macedonia had its Back to School Bash Sunday night. The kids enjoyed playing in the gym and playing on the water slides. There were two sizes of waterslides for the kids to play on., and they also enjoyed hot dogs. chips and drinks. Everyone enjoyed playing in the water on a hot summer night.
Thought for the week: We are never more discontented with others than when we are discontented with ourselves. Mamie McCullough