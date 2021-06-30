Sonny Downs' Sunday School Class met at El Agave in New Albany on Thursday, June 17. They hadn't been together in a social setting since COVID included their midst. Those attending were: Sonny and Diane Downs, Linda Morris, Mickey and Kaye Page, Clyde and Wendell Gullick, Van and Linda Swearingen, Patsy and Harold Grisham, and Barbara Floyd. Everyone had a good time eating and catching up.
On Saturday, June 19, Larry and Beverly Hall attended the wedding of Jack Hall and Mackenzie Roberts. Jack is Larry and Beverly's grandson. The wedding was a beautiful event held at Montrose, a historic home in Holly Springs, MS.
On June 19, Brandi, Kevin, and Reed Cooper, as well as Jon Collier Kidd and other friends and family celebrated the first birthday of Josie Cooper at the home of grandparents, Susan and Ben McClelland. Josie had a fun filled Minnie Mouse day. They swam in the pool, ate delicious cake from Sweet T's Bakery, and made special memories.
Recently, Penny Hallam and Casey Sanford joined Brittany Robertson at Biloxi while she attended a conference. The girls made a quick trip to New Orleans since they were only an hour and a half away. They took in the food and sounds of New Orleans and enjoyed the unique music and architecture. The old buildings fascinated them. They saw a lot of strange characters, but met some really friendly people. They visited the famous Cafe Du Monde and enjoyed beignets. They also enjoyed feta and shrimp burgers. It was over ninety degrees in the French Quarter so they viewed the artwork and looked in the shops to stay out of the heat. The girls had a great get away as they walked the coastal shores and enjoyed the growth of their friendship.
Last week, Abbie McQuary went to the Journey Camp with Fredonia Baptist Camp. One of her best friends, Grace Randle, attends Fredonia and invited Abbie to go with her. The camp was held in Toccoa, Georgia and was in session Monday through Friday. The had morning and night services and would break out into groups for discussion. During the afternoons, they tubed down a river, rode jet skis and tubed in the lake, and swam and ziplined over a pond. Also they enjoyed late night games. The girls had a great time at the Journey Camp.
Adilynn McQuary also enjoyed Sunday through Thursday at Camp Morganwood Youth Camp near Tupelo. They had game time, Bible class, craft time, waterslide and pool time and then church each night. They also did a movie night where the kids watched the movie, Raya. Adilynn had a great time and loved every minute.
Jeter Howell celebrated his third birthday at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday. The kids enjoyed playing on the equipment at the Center. When asked what kind of party he wanted. all Jeter would say was he wanted "Green" so he had a green cake, green cookies and cupcakes, and green decorations. Friends and family gathered to celebrate with Jeter, and he had a great time at his party.
Be sure and mark your calendars for July 11. Macedonia will begin its VBS at 6 PM in the church sanctuary. They will have a lesson, then eat supper, followed by playtime in the gym. When it gets dark, they will have fireworks. Classes will resume Monday through Wednesday. During these three nights, they will have Bible Study, music, crafts, missions, activity time, and snacks. Thursday night will be parent night. VBS is a special week and we hope many will come to Macedonia and enjoy the week together.
Thought for the Week: Don't complain, criticize. or condemn. Fix the problem-not the blame. Mamie McCullough