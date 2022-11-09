Recently John Stucky, Kaye Page and Martha Owen went to the Mississippi Baptist State Convention. They went down on a Tuesday and came back on a Wednesday. They stayed at Best Western in Jackson. They had three sessions on Tuesday and two on Wednesday. Blue Mountain College presented that they would be starting a nursing program in January. Blue Mountain has changed their name to Blue Mountain Christian University. The group enjoyed the singing at the convention. They enjoyed a meal at Longhorn Steak House on Tuesday night.

