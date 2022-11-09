Recently John Stucky, Kaye Page and Martha Owen went to the Mississippi Baptist State Convention. They went down on a Tuesday and came back on a Wednesday. They stayed at Best Western in Jackson. They had three sessions on Tuesday and two on Wednesday. Blue Mountain College presented that they would be starting a nursing program in January. Blue Mountain has changed their name to Blue Mountain Christian University. The group enjoyed the singing at the convention. They enjoyed a meal at Longhorn Steak House on Tuesday night.
Windy Green recently took a trip to Colorado with some friends, Heather Whittington and Beth Hancock. On the first night in Colorado, they ate at Ted Montana's Grill, and it was divine. When they started driving to where they were staying, they stopped in Georgetown to view a lake area where the water was crystal clear to the bottom. Finally, they arrived at their condo by Dillon Lake. The scenery of the lake and mountains was breathtaking. They spent the next day visiting Copper Mountain and enjoying the scenery. The third day they went to Glenwood Springs and spent the day at the Adventure Park. They rode a mountain coaster and went ziplining. The view was amazing when they rode down the mountain in the gondola. Later they hiked on a trail to see the cemetery where Doc Holliday is buried. They don't actually know where he is buried, but they have a memorial in the graveyard to honor him. On day four, Windy walked around the trail by the lake and was amazed by the snow and scenery. The girls spent the day exploring Sapphire Point, the best view of all the places they went. God truly blessed them with His creation! On day five, they explored Leadville and rode the train. They were surprised at how colorful the housing and churches were. Their favorite church was pink in Leadville. The train ride was awesome and chilly, but some hot cocoa kept them warm. Wonderful views were along the train ride up the mountain. On day six, they explored Breckinridge and again the housing was so colorful. Their favorite church there was yellow. Later, they came back to Frisco to enjoy Halloween in the town of Frisco. It was a wonderful scene of friends and family on Main Street enjoying the festivities. On day seven, they packed up and headed back to Denver. They visited Red Rocks Amphitheater. The views and landscape were stunning. They also toured Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies play. The facilities there were amazing. While Windy was gone, Dave acquired a new pet possum. Windy isn't sure how to tell him they can't keep him, but at least it isn't in the house anymore!!
On Nov. 1-5, Sonny and Diane Downs spent four nights in Gulf Shores at the Colonnades with his brothers, sisters and friends: Jack and Katherine Adams from Oxford; Dean and Jayne Ray from Muscle Scholes, Ala.; and Roy and Caroline Adams from Hattiesburg. The women shopped and the men played corn hole. They played cards and ate out a lot. Favorite eating places were Lulu's and Wolf Bay Lodge. Sonny's family always has a good time when they get together as they share memories of growing up together.
Macedonia was blessed with a Gideon speaker, Brian Browning, during the morning worship on Sunday. Brian lives in New Albany and teaches US Government, Economics, World History and coaches at East Union School. I always love to hear the inspiring stories given by the Gideon speakers. One story Brian told was of a man from Cincinnati, Ohio, who had suffered a lot of loss in his life - his wife had left him, three out of four of his children were on drugs, and he had just lost his job. He checked into a Quality Inn with the intention of committing suicide. He searched for paper in the drawers to write a note of apology and as he searched, he found a Gideon Bible. He read the books of Matthew, Mark, and John. As he read the Bible, God spoke to him, and he gave his heart to Christ. He went home and was reconciled with his children and found a new job. God turned his life around as a result of a Gideon Bible. Another story he told was about his own personal life. He was in Tupelo and was trying to decide where to eat. Krystals kept coming to his mind, but it was all the way across town. Every time he thought of going somewhere closer, he kept being drawn to Krystals. Brian always keeps Gideon Bibles on the dash of his car. When he pulled up to get his order, the lady handling his order spotted his Gideon Bible. She requested a Bible because she had always wanted one. Brian gladly gave her a Bible, and knew it was God's leadership that had brought him to Krystals because there was someone there who needed God's Word.
Gideons are in 199 countries, and the Bibles are translated into 101 different languages. Last year 94 million people received Gideon Bibles worldwide. In Union County last year, 500 new testaments were presented to fifth graders at the schools of West Union, East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle and New Albany. They also had Spanish Gideon Bibles to hand out to those who spoke Spanish. There are 300,000 Gideon workers worldwide, and of this number only about 25 percent speak in churches. Others work in distributing Bibles. From hearing his inspirational talk, I was impressed with the efficiency of the Gideon organization and how God blesses His Word. We sometimes forget how powerful His Word is and how it can transform lives.
Next Sunday at Macedonia, Janice Price from Myrtle, will be at church to discuss becoming a children's minister at Macedonia. She will be available for questions and becoming acquainted with all those who are interested in her becoming a full-time employee. We are all excited to meet her next Sunday.
Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes are due next Sunday. They will be ready to start their journey around the world and bring joy to a child's life.
A make-up day has been scheduled for anyone who didn't get to have their pictures made for the new church directory. It will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6-9 p.m. Call the church office for more information. 662-538-0733.
Thought for the Week: “In a world that is constantly changing, our assurance is found in OUR GOD who never does.” Stacy L. Sanchez
