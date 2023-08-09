From Thursday, July 27, until Sunday, July 30, Chris and Melissa Long; Noel, Rob, Willa, Crew, and Boothe Steele; and Annie Steele enjoyed a trip to Chattanooga.Tenn. After checking into the hotel, the group went to Sky Zone and then ate supper together. Friday morning, they ate at Maple Street Biscuit Company. Afterwards, they took the kids to the Aquarium and then spent the rest of the day riding The Incline Railway up the mountain. They ate supper at Community Pie. On Saturday, they went to The Creative Discovery Museum. This was the favorite thing of the whole trip for the children. They loved all the activities. On Saturday evening, Rob and Chris went to a movie, while Noel, Melissa, and the kids shopped. All the kids got a special prize to take home. They went to Chick-fil-a, the kids' favorite place to eat, and enjoyed kids' meals and shakes. On Sunday morning, they stopped by the Chattanooga Zoo and ate BBQ before heading home. It was a special family get away.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, Lou and Larry McQuary treated their "Littles" to a trip to Chuckie Cheese. Going on the trip were Adilynn, Arden, and Rowan McQuary; Jace and Jeter Howell; and Connor Coffey. Upon arrival they ordered their lunch of pizza and soft drinks. Then they began to explore all the games available to play, and they eagerly played until their cards ran out of money. It was a great way to end the summer with a time of fun and being together with family.
The Back to School Bash was Sunday, Aug. 6, at PAC in New Albany. The kids enjoyed playing on the jumping apparatuses and sliding. Pizza and water were served. The kids had a great time of playing.
Team Kid registration will be Sunday, Aug. 13, after the morning service. Team Kid will begin Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
There will be a baby shower for Jamie and Drew Garrett on Aug. 20 in the Fellowship Hall from 2-4 p.m. She is having a girl.
Terry Cater died on Friday, July 28, at his home after an extended illness. Until his health began to fail, he owned a small engine repair shop. He loved to take his family hunting and fishing, raising beagles, and gardening. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. His visitation and funeral were Monday, July 31, at Macedonia with Dr. David Grumbach officiating. He leaves behind his wife, Phyllis Wilson Cater; three sons: Christopher Jason Cater (Jennefer), Bryan Keith Cater (Jelena), and Brandon Scott Cater (Heather); one sister, Patricia Cater Hall, and six grandchildren. Terry was 60.
Allen Hancock also died on Friday, July 28, at his home after a short illness. His parents were Margie and JD (Delmar) Hancock, who owned a grocery store in the West Union community for years. Allen was a lifelong resident of the Darden community, and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, and fishing. Allen's wife, Marilyn, died last October. Allen leaves behind one daughter, Brittany Hancock of Ingomar; sisters Bettye Sample of Keownville, Vickie Cobb of Birmingham. Nancy Jones of New Albany; and one brother, Jimmy Hancock of Darden. Allen was 67 and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thought for the Week: “When you go through deep waters, trust the one who walked on it.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.