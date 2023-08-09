From Thursday, July 27, until Sunday, July 30, Chris and Melissa Long; Noel, Rob, Willa, Crew, and Boothe Steele; and Annie Steele enjoyed a trip to Chattanooga.Tenn. After checking into the hotel, the group went to Sky Zone and then ate supper together. Friday morning, they ate at Maple Street Biscuit Company. Afterwards, they took the kids to the Aquarium and then spent the rest of the day riding The Incline Railway up the mountain. They ate supper at Community Pie. On Saturday, they went to The Creative Discovery Museum. This was the favorite thing of the whole trip for the children. They loved all the activities. On Saturday evening, Rob and Chris went to a movie, while Noel, Melissa, and the kids shopped. All the kids got a special prize to take home. They went to Chick-fil-a, the kids' favorite place to eat, and enjoyed kids' meals and shakes. On Sunday morning, they stopped by the Chattanooga Zoo and ate BBQ before heading home. It was a special family get away.

