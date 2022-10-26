Recently Marissa, Barry, and Emma Jane Edwards and Aiden James went to Nashville for a weekend. They enjoyed playing Top Golf, and they visited with Marissa's cousin, Jordan Hardin, who just graduated from Ole Miss and moved to Nashville. Aiden ran the Vanderbilt campus to practice for cross-country while they were there. They also spent a night trick or treating at the Nashville Zoo. Also, Barry and Aiden went to a rap concert. It was a fun weekend for the Edwards family.
A few weekends ago, Valerie Carter and Angela Shirley, along with the dog, Zeus, visited with Savannah and Tanner Blacklidge at Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. Angela is Savannah's mother and Valerie is her aunt. For three days, the girls laid out at the beach, and they shopped at Seaside. They ate at Redfish Taco and watched the Mississippi State football game while there. Their favorite eating spot was The Vue on 30A. They enjoyed spending time together.
Larry McQuary, Audrey Wigington, and Paula Setchfield ate at McAlister's for lunch in celebration of Larry's birthday on Oct. 21.
Delorse Douglass flew to Nashville Friday, Oct. 21, from Tupelo to visit with her sister, Angie Wallace and her family who live in Clarksville, a suburb of Nashville. Angie and Delorse spent the day in downtown Nashville and ate at Miranda Lambert's restaurant which served very good food. That night they went to Bridgestone Arena for the Reba McIntire concert. Terri Clark was the opening act and Reba was fabulous. Angie and Delorse spent some quality sister time together.
Lou McQuary and Audrey Wigington went to Celebration Village on Friday, Oct. 21. They enjoyed seeing all the pretty items for sale.
Bro. David and Tammie Grumbach enjoyed the Blue Ridge Mountains last week. They rode up as far at Boone, N.C. enjoying the beautiful scenery. The climbed Chimney Rock and Grandfather Mountain which had a mile high swinging bridge. They also hiked to several waterfalls. On the way back home, they stopped in Athens, Ala. and their grandson, Ronan, spent one night with them.
Sara Beth and Zak Podewils were honored with a bridal shower on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Macedonia Fellowship Hall. Hostesses were Diane Downs, Kathy Knighton, Sylvia Brock, Kathryn Henderson, Margaret Murphree, Regina Russell, Beverly Hall, Martha Owen, Doris Garrison and Lou McQuary. Diane Downs decorated with a fall theme using ceramic pumpkins and accents of lavender. Petit fours decorated with lavender flowers, sausage balls, nuts, and coffee punch were served. Sara Beth and Zak received lots of beautiful gifts. They reside in Etta.
Trunk or Treat will be held at Macedonia next Sunday night, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Thought for the Week: “Words are free. It's how we use them that may cost us.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.