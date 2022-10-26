Recently Marissa, Barry, and Emma Jane Edwards and Aiden James went to Nashville for a weekend. They enjoyed playing Top Golf, and they visited with Marissa's cousin, Jordan Hardin, who just graduated from Ole Miss and moved to Nashville. Aiden ran the Vanderbilt campus to practice for cross-country while they were there. They also spent a night trick or treating at the Nashville Zoo. Also, Barry and Aiden went to a rap concert. It was a fun weekend for the Edwards family. 

