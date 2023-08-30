Lou and Larry McQuary spent Aug. 24-27 visiting with relatives on the Gulf Coast. On Thursday, they visited with Yvette Simpson in Ocean Springs. She is the widow of Don Simpson, Lou's late brother. Larry and Lou brought vegetables and cooked supper for Yvette. They served tomatoes, peas, corn, fried okra, chicken and rice casserole, and homemade bread. On Friday they shopped in Biloxi at Marshall's and Shoe Station. For lunch they ate shrimp po boys at Shrimp Basket in Ocean Springs. Lou and Larry then went to Pascagoula to Lou's brother and sister-in-law, John and Kathy Simpson. For supper they met other kinfolks kin to Lou and John's sister, the late CP Winters' at Cornerstone restaurant in Gautier. Meeting them for supper were April and Mike Bass; Darby, Jeffrey, Cayden, and Addison Hamilton; and Dalton Ladnier and girlfriend, Hannah. April is CP's daughter and Darby and Dalton are April's two children. On Saturday, Willie Winters, came over to visit at John and Kathy's house. Willie is CP's son. For lunch they ate at The Country Gentlemen in Gautier. On Saturday afternoon, they had hoped to go out to Cedar Point Camp at Gautier to visit with two of Lou's cousins, Beth and Johnny Trussell (Sherry) but Sherry was sick, so they were unable to go. Saturday night April and Mike Bass came by for a visit at John and Kathy's. On Sunday, Lou and Larry went to Sunday School with John and Kathy at Arlington Baptist Church in Pascagoula and enjoyed sitting under John's teaching. Lou and Larry left coming home after Sunday School was dismissed. Lou and Larry had a great time visiting with relatives that they don't get to see very often.
Jed and Chris Long, Jeff Evans (Chris' friend from Kentucky) and Mike Autry (Chris' friend from work) went to Port Gibson to the Big Black River on Friday, Aug. 26, where they hunted at night for alligators. They first caught a 6-foot alligator and released him back into the river around 11p.m. Friday night. On Saturday morning about 3 a.m., Jed caught a 13 ft. 7-inch alligator on his rod. He, his daddy, and the other two guys wrestled with it for 45 minutes until they could pull it up, and Jed shot it. The weigh-in machine was broken so they were unable to get a weight. They went back to their hotel about 6:30 a.m. and slept until time to check out. On Sunday, Doris and Johnny Garrison; Bro. David Grumbach; Chris and Melissa Long; Joni, Eric, and Garrison Carpenter, Marley, Kent, Camp Collier and Annie Steele; and Noel, Rob, Willa, Crew, and Boothe Steele ate at El Agave for lunch to celebrate Jed's 14th birthday, which was Sunday, Aug. 27.
On Sunday night, Aug. 27, Zach Willard was ordained as a deacon at Macedonia Baptist Church. He is married to GinaBeth Conlee Willard and they have three boys: Rivers, Rhodes, and Ren. He is the son of Brian (Tania) Willard and GinaBeth is the daughter of Greg and Penny Conlee.
Thought for the Week: “Sadness that brings you closer to God is better than happiness that takes you away from Him.”
