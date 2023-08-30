Lou and Larry McQuary spent Aug. 24-27 visiting with relatives on the Gulf Coast. On Thursday, they visited with Yvette Simpson in Ocean Springs. She is the widow of Don Simpson, Lou's late brother. Larry and Lou brought vegetables and cooked supper for Yvette. They served tomatoes, peas, corn, fried okra, chicken and rice casserole, and homemade bread. On Friday they shopped in Biloxi at Marshall's and Shoe Station. For lunch they ate shrimp po boys at Shrimp Basket in Ocean Springs. Lou and Larry then went to Pascagoula to Lou's brother and sister-in-law, John and Kathy Simpson. For supper they met other kinfolks kin to Lou and John's sister, the late CP Winters' at Cornerstone restaurant in Gautier. Meeting them for supper were April and Mike Bass; Darby, Jeffrey, Cayden, and Addison Hamilton; and Dalton Ladnier and girlfriend, Hannah. April is CP's daughter and Darby and Dalton are April's two children. On Saturday, Willie Winters, came over to visit at John and Kathy's house. Willie is CP's son. For lunch they ate at The Country Gentlemen in Gautier. On Saturday afternoon, they had hoped to go out to Cedar Point Camp at Gautier to visit with two of Lou's cousins, Beth and Johnny Trussell (Sherry) but Sherry was sick, so they were unable to go. Saturday night April and Mike Bass came by for a visit at John and Kathy's. On Sunday, Lou and Larry went to Sunday School with John and Kathy at Arlington Baptist Church in Pascagoula and enjoyed sitting under John's teaching. Lou and Larry left coming home after Sunday School was dismissed. Lou and Larry had a great time visiting with relatives that they don't get to see very often.

