Kenneth and Mary Ann Wilson along with Sheryl (Wilson) Pepper and her husband Robert Pepper left on a road trip June 13. They traveled through Alberta, British Columbia and the Yukon Territories of Canada and arrived at Tuktoyaktuk and the Arctic Ocean on July 6. On their trip, they saw lots of wildlife: moose, black bear, bison, caribou, and mountain goats. They arrived in Alaska on July 15 and toured part of Denali National Park. On the way back home, they traveled the Icefield Parkway in Jasper National Park. Since they were traveling in RVs they were able to camp near a glacier. Next, they went to Banff National Park and arrived back in Montana on Aug. 2. Finally on Aug. 8, they arrived home. Traveling as a group make the trip priceless, and they made memories that will last a lifetime. Mary Ann said her favorite part of the trip was seeing all of God's beauty.
Ina Rae celebrated her sixth birthday on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12 with a glamping slumber party. Enjoying the party with Ina Rae were Cora Garrett, McKinley Jumper, and Macie Beaty. Stargazer Parties from Oxford provided individual tents for the girls to sleep in. Kaitlyn Odell made pillowcases for each girl that had their names on them. The girls decorated the pillowcases with paint markers. They also had a big purple waterslide to play on, and they enjoyed playing "dress up." Ina Rae loved having the girls sing happy birthday to her. She had a purple cake with her name written as a banner across the side. On top was an adorable pink and blue purse cookie. Amanda's friend, Christie Mauri from Connecticut made cookies for the party. On Saturday morning, the girls were treated to pancakes, honey butter biscuits, and bacon. Ina Rae is the daughter of Amanda and Chris Sudduth, and her birthday is Aug. 7. She had an exciting weekend celebrating her birthday.
On Sunday, Aug. 13, Gracen Maxey was honored with a baby shower given by family and friends. The fellowship hall at Macedonia was decorated with peach-colored balloons with greenery and smarties on the tables. Gracen received so many useful gifts for Townes Taylor Maxey. Grandparents are Greg and Penny Conlee; Lisa and Scott Maxey; and Kim Maxey. Great-grandparents are Joseph and Sarah Conlee and Brenda Fuller. Gracen is married to Chance Maxey, and they have two children Conlee Cate and Wells.
TeamKids starts this Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. for ages 3- Grade 6. Food, gym, music, and Bible lessons will be included.
On Sunday, Aug. 20, there will be a baby shower honoring Drew and Jamie Garrett from 2-4 p.m. They are expecting a girl.
A Deacon Ordination Service will be held Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. The Ordination council will meet at 4 p.m. before the service.
Thought for the Week: “The reason it hurts so much is because your fingers are in the door God is trying to close.”
