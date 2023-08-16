Kenneth and Mary Ann Wilson along with Sheryl (Wilson) Pepper and her husband Robert Pepper left on a road trip June 13. They traveled through Alberta, British Columbia and the Yukon Territories of Canada and arrived at Tuktoyaktuk and the Arctic Ocean on July 6. On their trip, they saw lots of wildlife: moose, black bear, bison, caribou, and mountain goats. They arrived in Alaska on July 15 and toured part of Denali National Park. On the way back home, they traveled the Icefield Parkway in Jasper National Park. Since they were traveling in RVs they were able to camp near a glacier. Next, they went to Banff National Park and arrived back in Montana on Aug. 2. Finally on Aug. 8, they arrived home. Traveling as a group make the trip priceless, and they made memories that will last a lifetime. Mary Ann said her favorite part of the trip was seeing all of God's beauty.

