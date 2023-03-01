On Feb. 20, Hannah, Jace and Jeter Howell; Arden McQuary; GinaBeth, Rivers, Rhodes and Ren Willard; and Gracen, Conlee Kate and Wells Maxey ate at the Hacienda Mexican Grill before going to the Buffalo Park to celebrate Jace's 7th birthday. They enjoyed walking around the park to see all the animals and then they rode through the park. Arden's favorite animal was the snakes and Jace's favorite animals were the alligators and snakes. Before leaving, the kids picked out a stuffed animal in the gift shop. Jace enjoyed his seventh birthday celebration.

