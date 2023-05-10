On April 24-27, Diane and Sonny Downs traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. to stay in a cabin with Sonny's brothers and sisters: Jayne and Dean Ray from Muscle Shoals, Ala.; Carl and Paula Gardman from Chattanooga, Ten. and Kathryn and Jack Adams from Oxford. The women enjoyed shopping while the men played cornhole and went to eat banana splits at Mel's Diner. At night they ate out at different restaurants. They also went to The Country Tonight show.
On Friday, April 28, Beverly Hall, Mary Lou Dodd, Linda Weeks, Carolyn Higgins, Donna Gilliam, Doris Ross, and Brenda Foster traveled to Branson, Mo. While they were there, the friends enjoyed Queen Ester at the Sight and Sound Theatre, the Presley's Country Jubilee, Hits of the Sixties Show and the Clay Cooper Show at the Clay Cooper Theatre. The girls enjoyed meals at Mel's Hard Luck Diner, Black Oak Grill, Florentina's Ristorante Italiano and Billy Gail's. Traveling back home on Monday, May 1, Beverly and Mary Lou enjoyed a little shopping on the road at The Pottery Shop at Clinton, Arkansas and a late lunch at Memphis BBQ Company before arriving home.
Jacob Cook graduated from Belhaven University on April 29 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Miss. with a Master's degree in Health Administration. Attending the graduation was Stoney and Teresa Cox, Becky Cox and Ava Cook. Congratulations Jacob!
Diane and Sonny Downs went to Lexington, Ky. to attend the graduation of their grandson, Jackson Downs, from The University of Kentucky. He received a Bachelor of Science, Writing, Rhetoric. and Digital Studies. The graduation was Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Jackson is the son of Walker and Lana Downs, and he has a younger brother, Daniel, who also attends The University of Kentucky and will graduate next Spring.
Caroline Wigington, engaged to Isaac Cagle, was honored with a bridal shower at Center Baptist church on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. The Fellowship Hall was decorated with a silver balloon arch; flowers from the yard of the grandmother of Caroline, Carolyn Wigington; and beautiful gray and silver table runners covering white tablecloths. Jeane Browning planned the shower for Caroline and had lots of help from Melissa Long, Valerie Carter, Wendy Speck, and Amanda Covington. Caroline received many useful gifts, gift cards, and a beautiful quilt made by Caroline's mother, Audrey Wigington. Attending the shower were: cousins Anna Claire McQuary, Hannah Howell, Maddie Coffey, Ryli McQuary, and Nikki Maier-Gore; Aunt Paula Setchfield, Aunt Judy McQuary, and Aunt Nicole McQuary. Grandmothers present were Lou McQuary and Carolyn Wigington. Caroline's fiance's mother, grandmother, aunt, and cousin were also present. Many friends also celebrated with Caroline. Caroline and Isaac Cagle will be married on Sept. 16 in Cleveland, S. C. They are both employed at PCA in Counce, Tenn. They will be making their home in Michie, Tenn.
Macedonia honored their seniors on Sunday, May 7, during the morning worship. Nine seniors were honored. Cydney Coffey is the daughter of Courtney Coffey and Chad (Leslie) Coffey. She plans to attend Northeast and major in radiology. Daniel Conlee is the son of Mandi and Michael Conlee. He plans to go into business with his dad at Conlee Construction. Trey Haynes is the son of Heather Haynes and Joe Haynes. He plans to go to Northeast and major in business management. Mitchell Hester is the son of Cyndi and Eddie Hester. He plans to go to Northeast and then continue his education at either the University of Mississippi or Blue Mountain and major in education or Christian Ministry. Eli Mooneyham is the son of Kimberley and Jeffery Mooneyham. He plans to major in nursing at ICC. He is the only one of the nine honored who is not graduating from West Union. He is graduating from North Pontotoc. Jackson Pounders is the son of Terri and Dustin Pounders. He plans to go to Miss. State and major in mechanical engineering. Sydney Sanders is the daughter of Kim and Junior Sanders. She plans to attend Miss. State and major in biomedical engineering. CJ Shirley is the son of Angela and Jim Shirley. He plans to attend Miss. State and major in finance. Ella Kate Taylor is the daughter of Karen and Russell Taylor. She was awarded a scholarship to cheer at ICC. She plans to continue her education at University of Mississippi and major in education.
James Baker, the Youth Minister, delivered the message to the Seniors. He preached from Daniel, Chapter 1, and encouraged them to stay true to their faith as they begin a new chapter in their lives. Those graduating from West Union will graduate Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m.
Trey Haynes was presented with a scholarship from Family Clinic of New Albany. Brittany Clark presented the scholarship.
Thought for the Week: “Be careful who call your friends..... I would rather have 4 quarters than 100 pennies.”
