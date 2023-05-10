On April 24-27, Diane and Sonny Downs traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. to stay in a cabin with Sonny's brothers and sisters: Jayne and Dean Ray from Muscle Shoals, Ala.; Carl and Paula Gardman from Chattanooga, Ten. and Kathryn and Jack Adams from Oxford. The women enjoyed shopping while the men played cornhole and went to eat banana splits at Mel's Diner. At night they ate out at different restaurants. They also went to The Country Tonight show.

