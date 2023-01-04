Allie Green graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi on Dec. 9. She completed a Bachelor’s of Science in business Administration (BSBA) and minor in English Literature with Cum Laude honors. Allie intends on pursuing a post-bachelor Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree after she is married to her fiancé, Joseph Dodson.
Both family and friends attended her graduation ceremony at Reed Green Coliseum. The members of Macedonia Baptist Church in attendance were her immediate family members, Dave, Windy, and Sammy Green. This is followed by her grandparents, David and Sammie Green, as well as her fiancé, Joseph Dodson.
Jack McQuary celebrated his 50th birthday with a surprise party planned by his wife, Nicole McQuary at Hacienda in New Albany. Celebrating with Jack were Nicole, Anna Claire, Abbie, and Adilynn McQuary; Lou and Larry McQuary; Hunter McQuary; Hannah, Cade, Jace, and Jeter Howell; Audrey Wigington; Edward and Debra Gordon; Wylie, Jessica, Molly, and Kylie Jenkins; and Jayla Ross. The guests enjoyed Mexican dishes from the menu. Jack's birthday was Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Abbie McQuary attended Journey Winter Retreat with the Fredonia Baptist Church Youth Group under the leadership of the youth pastor, Hunter Little, and a parent, Nicole McQuary. Also attending the retreat were Polly Beth Reid, Grace and Claire Randle, Mary Hannah Whitehead, Zoe McGregor, Chloe Aaron, Ella Jolly and Grace Siniard.
The retreat was held on a privately owned property that was once owned by the United Methodist group. The setting of the retreat was on the banks of Lake Junaluska in Waynesville, N.C. The group left Wednesday, Dec. 28, and returned on Saturday, Dec. 31.
On Thursday after breakfast, Sugar, the motivational speaker for the retreat, talked to the youths about abuse she suffered as a child and later as a single mom of three children. Her message centered around "Counting it All Joy" in James1:2. The youths were inspired by the words she shared with them about finding joy even in tragic experiences. After the morning session, the youths went shopping at the boutiques in Asheville, N.C. For lunch they ate Mexican and at Crumble Cookie. For the afternoon session, they had camouflage camp in which the students could hide in any area on the campus and the leaders had to find them. For the night recreation, they played espionage in which each student was given a Cheerio which represented their 'dreams." A student leader could stop any of the students and require them to do "tasks." If the student was unable to complete the task, they had to go back and get another Cheerio and start over.
On Friday, they heard another message from Sugar, and then the group went snowtubing. During the afternoon session, the youth leaders hid and the students had to find them. Nicole hid under a table, and no one was able to find her, so she won that competition. At the night service, they did lip singing and laser tag.
On Saturday, the group got a biscuit for breakfast and went to the lit up cross on the campus and had a sunrise picture before departing for home. The group had a great time being with other Christians and having their faith renewed.
Bro. Jason Howell delivered the morning worship sermon on Sunday at Macedonia. His sermon was on "How Big is Your God?" Joshua 10 was his text. He did a great job in the absence of Bro. David who was away for a few days with his wife, Tammie. Bro. Jason is the grandson of Bro. Leonard Howell who was the beloved pastor at Macedonia in the past.
Allie Green will be honored with a bridal shower on Sunday, Jan. 8 in the fellowship hall at Macedonia at 2 p.m. She is registered at McCartys; Bed, Bath and Beyond; Amazon Wedding Registry; Target; and Walmart. Allie is the daughter of Windy and Dave Green.
Thought for the Week: “Negative thoughts will never give you a positive life.”
