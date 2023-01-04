Allie Green graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi on Dec. 9. She completed a Bachelor’s of Science in business Administration (BSBA) and minor in English Literature with Cum Laude honors. Allie intends on pursuing a post-bachelor Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree after she is married to her fiancé, Joseph Dodson. 

