Joe and Robin McDonald along with their family (Justin, Megan, Grayden, Saylor, Jake, Katie, Archie, and Jerod) along with Margaret Murphree, Kyle and Amber Heard and children and Joe's sister, Kim, spent a week at Fort Morgan/Kiva Dunes Resort the week of June 12. They had plenty of beach and pool time, and the guys played golf on the #1 public golf course in the state of Alabama.
Adilynn spent four half days in absolute heaven at the Safari Park at Blue Springs, June 20 -23. She fed all kinds of animals: water buffalo, horse, baby calf with a bottle to name a few. She saw lots of baby animals such as ring-tailed lemur who got on her head as well as a small parrot. She rode a camel who in Adilynn's words was "GIANTER" than her daddy. She decorated a miniature male horse by painting it with spray paint and glitter. A highlight was going in the Croc House and seeing the two baby crocs swimming. She said her favorite thing that God made was animals. There is no doubt her future career will have something to do with animals. You can ask her anything you want to know about dinosaurs, and she can probably give you a pretty accurate answer.
Arden McQuary attended theater camp June 20-24 under the direction of Mary Beth Munchie. Kids ages K-grade 6 participated. On Friday they presented "Aladdin" to anyone who wanted to come. It was amazing how well they learned their parts. The stage was colorful with decorations made by the children. They wore colorful t shirts and had some costume accessories added. It showed how you can do a production without spending a lot of money. Arden had five grandparents present: Ginger Rainwater, Sunni Brown, Trisha Grisham, Lou McQuary and Kevin Brown, along with Hunter, Ryli, and Rowan McQuary, and Jace Howell.
Anna Claire McQuary had an eventful 20th birthday on Friday, June 17. Nicole and Anna Claire started the day at Square Books where AC browsed among all the books. She loves to read. Then they ate at Proud Larry's, got frozen yogurt at Ya Ya's, and toured Rowan Oak. Finally, Jack, Nicole, AC, Abbie, and Adilynn went to Pickwick Landing and ate at Larry T's and got snacks at T's Shake Shack. On Saturday, AC and Nicole went to Target and the mall in Southaven. AC had a great 20th birthday.
VBS is getting nearer to our July 10 kickoff. You can register your children online by going to the church website. Classes will be held for ages 3 through youth. Times will be 6-8:30 every night. Thursday, July 14 will be Parent Night with a meal to follow the program.
Thought for the Week: The difference between being "salt of the earth" or a "pillar of salt" is the difference between being willing to move into God's calling on choosing to hold on to what used to be.