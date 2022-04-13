On March 17-20, Jason, Jaime and Bo Collier along with Barry, Marissa, Aiden, and Emma Jane Edwards went to Table Rock Lake and stayed in a condo. They visited Dolly Parton's Stampede, the Branson Landing, the Aquarium, and the Top of the Rock. While there, they celebrated Bo's fifth birthday.
On Saturday, April 2, Martha Owen attended the wedding of Christina and Victor Lawry at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Houston, Miss. Christina is Martha's niece and is Carolyn Owen Funderburk's daughter. Carolyn is the sister of Martha's late husband, Raymond Owen.
On Sunday, April 3, Wayne Wilson celebrated his 72nd birthday with a family gathering at his home. Marie served finger foods, chips and dip and cake and ice cream. About 16 people attended the celebration.
Jamie Garrett treated her mother, Robin Turner, and Gina Garrett to a weekend trip down south last week for their birthdays. The first leg of their journey took them to Natchez, which was the host of the annual pilgrimage. While in Natchez, they toured three antebellum homes: Stanton Hall, Roslie, and Longwood. The craftsmanship of these homes was spectacular. The live oaks were magnificent, and the azaleas were stunning. While there, they dined at a local hangout called Fat Mama's Tamales. The food was really good, and the atmosphere was enchanting. They spent the night at Holiday Inn Express in Natchez.
Their next stop took them to Laurel, home of Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the HGTV show Hometown. While in Laurel, they shopped at some charming boutiques, as well as The Mercantile (owned by Erin) and the Scottsman (owned by Ben). In the Scottsman, there is a large window where you can watch when they are filming in the woodshop. They dined at Pearl's Diner and a delightful little place called 320. At 320, a wonderful brunch was served on Sunday morning. After brunch, they enjoyed a tour of the homes that have been renovated by the Napiers. They spent the night at the Holiday Inn Express in Laurel. Gina and Robin enjoyed the trip that Jamie planned for them.
Corey Howell and his older children, Reagan, Ethan, and Harper Howell came to Sharon and Larry Roberts' home on the weekend of April 2 to attend the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Shiloh and watch the reenactment. Also attending were Don Barton, Corey's father-in-law; Len Howell; Jason, Jessie, Sydney, Hatley and Farrah Howell; and Sharon and Larry Roberts. They enjoyed seeing the authentic clothes that the people were wearing-hoop skirts and uniforms made of woven material. Tents were set up that sold all types of Civil War memorabilia. Dress shops were available in which clothing could be purchased. Cannons and horses were used in the reenactment of the battle. It was an interesting and educational day for the adults and children.
On Monday, April 4, the Macedonia Women on Missions met at the home of Margaret Murphree. They had a program on missionaries in Germany and had the Prayer Calendar. Attending the meeting were Diane Downs, Linda Morris, Martha Owen, Cindy Sudduth, Patsy Grisham, Marie Wilson and Kaye Page.
On Thursday, April 7, The Joy Group went to the Cotton Warehouse Vendors Mall and Flea Market in Batesville. They ate at Chili's. Nineteen people attended this outing.
Nicole and Anna Claire McQuary and Diane Downs went to Jackson on Friday, April 8 with a group of ladies from the county and enjoyed supper at Georgia Blue. On Saturday they attended the Priscilla Shirer conference at First Baptist Church in Jackson, Miss. The worship was led by Priscilla's brother, Anthony Evans. Priscilla spoke three different times, and they had three worship times. In the first session, Priscilla spoke on the 10 lepers and how we are to come as we are, but don't stay as we came. The second session was on hearing the voice of God for yourself. The third session was how the manifest presence of God is available for all of us. They had lunch at Keifer's in between sessions.
Lou McQuary went to Crawford on Saturday, April 9, to the home of Veedie and Gary Gaines. Lou and Veedie celebrated Veedie's birthday by shopping at the Lodge in Starkville and attending the MSU vs LSU baseball game at the Dude. The Dawgs lost 4-3, but the ladies enjoyed spending time together and soaking up the sunshine.
Hunter McQuary and Wesley Jumper attended the MSU vs LSU baseball game on Sunday afternoon, April 11. The Dawgs didn't fare too well in the game, but the guys enjoyed seeing a college baseball game.
Thought for the Week: “It is better to deserve honors and not have them than to have them and not deserve them.”