Arden McQuary celebrated her seventh birthday on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the home of her grandfather, Kevin Brown. The guests enjoyed swimming in the pool. About 10 children attended and enjoyed their pool time before the cold weather sets in. Arden had a cheetah cake frosted in hot pink, orange, green and purple icing with cheetah prints all over it. Chips, dip, and drinks were also served. Arden enjoyed opening all her gifts Her birthday was Sunday, Sept. 18. Arden is the daughter of Ryli and Hunter McQuary and has one younger sister, Rowan. Aunts Hannah Howell and GinaBeth Willard, and Uncle Jack McQuary, along with grandparents Kevin Brown, Sunni Brown, Trisha Grisham, Ginger Rainwater, and Lou and Larry McQuary were present.
Lou McQuary and Myra Langley attended the graveside service of their classmate from Houston, Becky Lloyd Duke, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Houlka. Becky attended MSCW and Mississippi State, and she taught middle school history for 25 years. Becky and her husband, James, were members of Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo. Becky is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Duke; a son, Jeff (Angelica) Duke of Austin, Texas. and her daughter, Emily (John) and one grandchild, Andrew Provias of Brandon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Edward and Blanche Eaves Lloyd, of Houston and her brother, Jim Lloyd of Vardaman. (The Lloyds ran the drive-in theater in Houston which was a popular hangout for the teenagers). Becky had been in declining health for the past several years with a lung disease. She spent about a month in Baptist Hospital in Jackson before dying on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Lou and Larry McQuary celebrated Lou's 77th birthday at the home of her daughter, Audrey Wigington, on Friday, Sept. 30. Also attending were Caroline Wigington, and Jack, Nicole, Abbie, and Adilynn McQuary. Hamburgers, hot dogs, taco soup, potato soup, honey bun cake, and orange sherbet homemade ice cream were served. Lou
felt very special to be honored by her family.
Make plans to attend Macedonia's Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Thought for the Week: "And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he (Bartimaeus) began to cry out and say, ‘Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!’" Mark 10:47
“God is more honored by the beggar who knows His name than the scientist who doesn't.” Calvin Miller
