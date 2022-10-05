Arden McQuary celebrated her seventh birthday on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the home of her grandfather, Kevin Brown. The guests enjoyed swimming in the pool. About 10 children attended and enjoyed their pool time before the cold weather sets in. Arden had a cheetah cake frosted in hot pink, orange, green and purple icing with cheetah prints all over it. Chips, dip, and drinks were also served. Arden enjoyed opening all her gifts Her birthday was Sunday, Sept. 18. Arden is the daughter of Ryli and Hunter McQuary and has one younger sister, Rowan. Aunts Hannah Howell and GinaBeth Willard, and Uncle Jack McQuary, along with grandparents Kevin Brown, Sunni Brown, Trisha Grisham, Ginger Rainwater, and Lou and Larry McQuary were present.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus