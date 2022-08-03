Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Chris, Danellle, Christopher, and Dayla Brennan drove to San Diego, Calif. to attend the funeral of Chris' dad, Orin Brennan, 81, on Monday, July 25. They left on Saturday, July 23, and returned home on Friday, July 29. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Brennan. She was buried at Meramar Cemetery in San Diego.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus