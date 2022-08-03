Chris, Danellle, Christopher, and Dayla Brennan drove to San Diego, Calif. to attend the funeral of Chris' dad, Orin Brennan, 81, on Monday, July 25. They left on Saturday, July 23, and returned home on Friday, July 29. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Brennan. She was buried at Meramar Cemetery in San Diego.
Audrey Wigington, Melissa Long, Doris Garrison, and Lou McQuary went to Tupelo to see "Where the Crawdads Sing" on Tuesday, July 26. Before going to the movie, they ate lunch at Newk's. Audrey and Lou had read the book and were surprised at how closely the movie followed the book. There were a few changes at the end of the movie. If you haven't seen it, make plans to go. You won't be disappointed.
Adilynn McQuary celebrated her eighth birthday at the skating rink in Pontotoc on Thursday, July 28. The smaller kids took their scooters and had so much fun riding them in the rink. Pizza and dip and chips were served as well as cupcakes and ice cream. About 50 people attended. Adilynn's birthday was July 23. She is the daughter of Jack and Nicole McQuary and the granddaughter of Lou and Larry McQuary and Debra and Edward Gordon. She has two older sisters: Anna Claire and Abbie McQuary.
Margaret Murphree, Martha Owen, Kaye Page, Patsy Grisham, Donna McComb and Linda Morris ate at Cracker Barrel on Saturday, July 30. They enjoyed their time of fellowship. They usually get together once a month.
Brenda Reedy, Kathy Nowlin, Dorothy Robbins and Kathryn Henderson went to the Orpheum in Memphis to see "My Fair Lady." The colorful costumes and beautiful songs were amazing. They went to the Saturday Matinee on July 30 and ate at Silky O'Sullivan's on Beale Street.
Amanda Fitzgerald Kisor gave birth to a healthy baby girl on July 27: Frances Fitzgerald Kisor, 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long. She is the daughter of Amanda and Brandon Kisor and has two sisters: Birdie Mae and Clancey.
Brittany Martinez Clark organized free school supplies that went to 102 school children from the surrounding schools. Macedonia contributed the backpacks. Bro. David and Tammie Grumbach prayed over the back packs on Saturday, July 30, before they were passed out. Employees of Family Clinic of New Albany partnered with Brittany in this endeavor.
During the morning worship service at Macedonia, two children were baptized: Brody Baker and Shelby Whittington. Ryan Baker assisted Bro. David in baptizing Brody and Greg Whittington assisted in baptizing Shelby. Brody is the son of Ryan and Sarah Baker, and Shelby is the daughter of Barbie Floyd and Greg Whittington.
Macedonia had two professions of faith on Sunday, July 31. Vicki Minor and Harper Sudduth. Four families moved their membership: Jake and Katie McDonald; Cindy and Billy Ray Sudduth; Chris, Amanda and Harper Sudduth; and JJ and Lacy Hester. Macedonia welcomes each of these into the fellowship of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Macedonia's Blessings of the Backpacks will be Sunday, Aug. 14, and the Back to School Bash will be at 5 p.m. Make plans for your child to attend.
Registration for Team Kids will be Wednesday, Aug. 17. There will be no classes on this night, only registration. Classes will begin on Aug. 24. Times for both will be 6 until 7:30 p m.
Thought for the week: When Jusus hung out with sinners, HE CHANGED. They didn't.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.