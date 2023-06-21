On Wednesday, June 14, Lou McQuary, Audrey Wigington, and Melissa Long met Caroline Wigington at Maggie Louise Bridal Shop in Germantown for a fitting of Caroline's bridal gown. Then the girls shopped at Dillard's for a dress for Caroline's mom, Audrey Wigington, and a dress for Lou McQuary, grandmother of the bride-to-be. Both Audrey and Lou were successful in purchasing dresses for the wedding to take place at Pretty Place in Cleveland, S.C. on Sept. 16. Before heading home, the girls ate at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Collierville. Caroline is the daughter of Audrey and Kevin Wigington. Caroline will be marrying Issac Cagle, son of Danette and Gary Cagle of Selmar, Tenn. Caroline and Issac both work at PCA in Counce, Tenn.
Abbie McQuary attended Girl's State at the University of Mississippi from June 11-17. Speakers included Brandon Presley, Lynn Finch, Michael Watson, Shad White and Glenn Boyce.
The participants were divided into two political parties: Federalists and Nationalists. They were also assigned to one of seven cities. The top eight officials from each party spoke, and the group chose who they thought would best represent them. Every city had to write a bill that they tried to pass in the legislature. They also had a college fair, a college tour, and a graduation where they received a certificate. Abbie will be a senior in high school next year. She is the daughter of Jack and Nicole McQuary.
Jack McQuary attended the Grid Iron Men's Conference in Huntsville with 21 men from Fredonia Baptist Church June 16-17. Speakers for Friday night were Robert Jeffress, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas; Mike Pence, presidential candidate who gave his testimony; and Dr. David Jeremiah, founder of Turning Point for God, an international broadcast ministry committed to providing Christians with sound Bible teaching. Charles Billingsley led the worship service. On Saturday morning, the speakers included Phil Waldrep, a Southern Baptist preacher, evangelist, author, and founder of Phil Waldrep Ministries, an organization that organizes Christian conferences; Mike Whitsom; and Rick Burgess. The men spent a spiritual weekend filled with inspiring messages.
Jeter Howell celebrated his 5th birthday with a swimming party at the home of Greg and Penny Conlee. About 10 children enjoyed splashing in the pool and feasting on pizza, chips and dip, a cookie cake and ice cream. Jeter was five on June 14. Jeter is the son of Hannah and Cade Howell. Grandparents present at the party were Cathy and Walter Clyde Richardson, Kellie Mitchell, Ginger Rainwater, Brenda Fuller, and Lou and Larry McQuary. Friends and family enjoyed celebrating with Jeter.
During the morning worship at Macedonia on June 18, certificates were given to participants of the Sports Camp held at West Union School on June 12-15. Fifty-one students signed up for the camp. The winner of the softball signed by the softball girls and coaches was Leah Pounders, and the winner of the baseball signed by the boy's baseball players and coaches was Scout Reeves. The winner of the $50 Wal-Mart Card was Cohen Russell.
Mary Greer came on a profession of faith and Ella Kate Taylor came on promise of letter from a sister church during the morning worship service on Sunday, June 18. Mary is the daughter of Amy and David Greer and Ella Kate is the daughter of Karen and Russell Taylor.
Jeff Crews was called to be the new Worship Leader at Macedonia. He will begin serving on Sunday, July 23. Jeff Brickhouse is leading Worship during the transition period.
Kids will leave for CentriKid Camp on June 23rd and will return on June 25.
The 4th of July Celebration will be held on July 2 at 7 p.m.
VBS will be July 9-13 for age 3 through Youth. 6-8:30 p.m.
Thought for the Week: “Faith is acting like it is so even when it is not so, in order that it might be so, simply because Go said so. He knows the plans. Follow Him every step of the process.” Dr. Tony Evans
