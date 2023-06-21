On Wednesday, June 14, Lou McQuary, Audrey Wigington, and Melissa Long met Caroline Wigington at Maggie Louise Bridal Shop in Germantown for a fitting of Caroline's bridal gown. Then the girls shopped at Dillard's for a dress for Caroline's mom, Audrey Wigington, and a dress for Lou McQuary, grandmother of the bride-to-be. Both Audrey and Lou were successful in purchasing dresses for the wedding to take place at Pretty Place in Cleveland, S.C. on Sept. 16. Before heading home, the girls ate at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Collierville. Caroline is the daughter of Audrey and Kevin Wigington. Caroline will be marrying Issac Cagle, son of Danette and Gary Cagle of Selmar, Tenn. Caroline and Issac both work at PCA in Counce, Tenn.

