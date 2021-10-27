Ginger and Stephen Harrel had a preseason "kick-off” party at their home on Oct. 18 for the West Union girls and boys basketball players, coaches, cheerleaders. managers, assistant coaches, athletic director, parents, and anyone associated with the WU basketball program. There were 65 people who attended. Bro, James Baker gave a devotional and led in prayer for the players and coaches during this basketball season. Ginger had a taco bar and parents brought finger foods, chips ‘n’ dips and drinks. I know a good time was had by everyone. Ginger and Stephen are such good hosts. They know how to throw a party!!
Wesley Harrel was voted Mr. West Union as well as Most Popular and Campus Flirt. Congratulations Wesley. I know his grandparents, James and Shirley Shirley, would be so proud of him.
Archie McDonald celebrated his first birthday with a Bluey party at his home on Saturday, The kids enjoyed playing on his new swing set. Archie's favorite thing to do was slide down the slide. Fruit and dip and cupcakes were served, and Archie enjoyed his Smash Cake. Archie is the son of Jake and Katie McDonald. Grandparents are Donna and Narshall Weeden and Robin and Joe McDonald. Great grandparents are Margaret Murphree, Joyce Watson, and Warrene Weeden. Archie will be one on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Johnny Garrison had open-heart surgery Thursday, Oct. 21 in Tupelo. No one could be in the hospital except Doris, so the family stayed in the parking lot during the surgery. Johnny is hoping to come home this week.
Harry Ray's visitation and funeral were held at Macedonia Baptist on Friday, Oct. 22. Harry, 73, died on Thursday, Oct. 14 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He graduated from West Union School and was a member at Macedonia. He served in the United States Army and worked in the furniture industry most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Beth; three daughters-Leslie Theodor (Christ), Stephanie Marrs (Scott) both of Springville, Ohio, and Kimberly Ray (Jerry Reed) of New Carlisle, Ohio; two sons, Brandon Smithey (Amy) of Myrtle and Roman Ray (Nina) of Bumpas Mills, Tenn.; five sisters, two brothers, and nine grandchildren.
Macedonia will host a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Along with candy, games, cotton candy, hot dogs, and popcorn will be provided. Come and enjoy a night of fun.
Operation Christmas Child boxes were distributed Sunday and will be due Nov. 14. This is a great way to show love to children all around the world who don't have many possessions. They appreciate the Christmas boxes so much.
Thought for the Week: “Gratitude turns what we have into enough.”