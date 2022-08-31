Lou and Nicole McQuary and Audrey Wigington visited with Yvette Simpson August 14-16 in Ocean Springs. The first day they arrived, Audrey and Nicole went to check out the beach and rode down the historic downtown area of this beautiful southern coastal town. While they were gone, Lou cooked a "McQuary country cooking" supper. From the McQuary garden, they enjoyed fried okra, peas, and corn. In addition, they had lasagna and homemade sour dough bread.
The next day, the three ladies took Yvette to "Robin's Nest in the Pass" in Pass Christian. The store opened in September 2015 and is run by Robin Roberts' sister. Robin got her sister started in this gallery gift shop and it is a favorite tourist stop. The shop carries distinctive and unique gifts, jewelry, local art, books and pottery. The prices range from inexpensive to more expensive, giving the shopper something of value in their price range. There is also a website on which you may purchase gifts. Yvette bought earrings, an anklet, and a candle.
After shopping, they ate at Bacchus Bread, enjoying shrimp, mahi mahi, and chicken cordon bleu. They traveled on famous Highway 90 coming and going so everyone could enjoy the beautiful ocean and beach scenery.
After arriving home, Nicole and Audrey shopped in downtown Ocean Springs. On the third day, the ladies traveled back home, but hated to leave Yvette. Since Don, her husband, died in 2019, she spends many lonely hours alone.
On the way home, the ladies stopped at Ole Country Bakery in Brooksville and enjoyed delicious sandwiches from the Mennonite kitchen. They loaded up with breads, cookies, cakes, and doughnuts.
On Sunday, August 14, Beverly Hall and Mary Lou Dodd traveled to Mackinaw Island, Michigan. While there, the girls enjoyed a catamaran ferry ride across the Straits of Michigan to the island. Traveling by horse drawn carriage, the ladies enjoyed a tour of the island, shopping and a tour and lunch of The Grand Hotel.
The next day, they traveled to Sault Sainte Marie where they took an interesting cruise through the Soo Locks Visitors Center and traveled through the locks and back again to the center. Later that afternoon, the girls visited the Tower of History where they took a self-guided tour and ride to the top of the 360-degree observation tower, From the tower, they could see Soo Locks, St. Mary's River and rapids, and the Canadian Wilderness.
On Thursday, the girls visited the town of Mackinaw City, Michigan. During the visit they toured the Michilimackinac Colonial Fort and the Old Historic Mackinac Pointe Lighthouse. Mary Lou and Beverly, along with eight others climbed the four-story lighthouse traveling up 51 narrow winding steps, an 11 rung eight foot ladder and making passage through a narrow opening to the top of the lighthouse. On Friday, the ladies began their trip home, stopping to visit the Michigan Historical Museum in Lansing, Mich.
Harley Watson, her fiance Jason Jackson, and Laura, Jonathon and Dallas Wilson enjoyed the Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll Concert in Tupelo on Friday night. Seeing Dallas have so much fun was definitely the best part of the night. Dallas' favorite was seeing Jelly Roll. The group ate at Slim Chickens and enjoyed the new restaurant.
Macedonia said goodbye to their oldest member, Frances Bynum, on Friday, August 26, at her celebration of Life service at the church. Mrs. Frances passed away on Tuesday at Union County Health and Rehab after a short illness. She was 96. Mrs. Frances stayed active well into her nineties, but later had to stay at Union County Health and Rehab for lengthy periods. Her daughter, Kathy Nowlin, and her two sons, Dennis and Bro. Randy Bynum all took such good care of her. Mrs. Frances will be missed. Her pineapple dish was always a favorite at church socials. Her smile and gentle spirit were always uplifting. She was a gracious southern lady.
Recently, Amanda and Harper Sudduth as well as McKinley Roe were baptized at Macedonia.
Please be in prayer for Landon Roe who is going to have some very serious surgery soon. Please lift up this young man as well as his mother, Leslie Coffey, and the other members of his family.
Thought for the Week: “Forgiveness is not an emotion; it's a choice.” Adrian Rogers
