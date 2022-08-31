Purchase Access

Lou and Nicole McQuary and Audrey Wigington visited with Yvette Simpson August 14-16 in Ocean Springs. The first day they arrived, Audrey and Nicole went to check out the beach and rode down the historic downtown area of this beautiful southern coastal town. While they were gone, Lou cooked a "McQuary country cooking" supper. From the McQuary garden, they enjoyed fried okra, peas, and corn. In addition, they had lasagna and homemade sour dough bread.

