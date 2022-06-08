From May 22-27, Hunter, Ryli, Arden, Rowan McQuary and Ginger Rainwater went to Seaside Beach and Racquet Club in Orange Beach. It was the first time Rowan had ever seen the beach. On the trip down to Florida, every time she would see water, she would holler, "Beach." When they finally arrived, she picked up two handfuls of sand, and said, "I got one!" She loved the pool but wasn't too fond of the rolling waves. Arden loved the beach, but she didn't venture out too far either. They ate at the Gulf Steamer, and Hunter said the fish was delicious. Ryli liked playing putt-putt golf, and Arden loved the pool and the beach. Rowan liked digging in the sand and the pool. Ginger enjoyed the time away from the DG and getting rest and relaxation with the family. Other places they ate were The Shrimp Basket, Doc's Seafood, and Live Bait. The girls enjoyed playing at The Factory.
Lou and Larry McQuary went to visit with Lou's relatives May 25-28. First, they stopped in Crawford to visit with Lou's sister, Veedie, and her husband, Gary Gaines. Next, they traveled on to Ocean Springs where they visited with Yvette Simpson, Lou's sister-in-law who was married to Lou's brother, Don, who passed away in 2019. It was really rainy, so they ate a ham sandwich at home and enjoyed talking. On Thursday, Yvette suggested they go to D'Iberville to the mall and they shopped at Marshals. For lunch they ate at The Shrimp Basket in Ocean Springs. That afternoon they went to Pascagoula to the home of Lou's brother, John, and his wife, Kathy Simpson. They have a lovely home with such a beautiful yard. Kathy and Lou talked a lot about her flowers, and she dug up a Fatsia for Lou to take home and plant in her yard. For supper they went to Cracker Barrel in Moss Point. On Friday, they went to Cedar Point Camp in Gautier. When Lou's grandparents, Clara and JC Trussell, retired from teaching at Chalybeate, they bought land in Gautier and developed a fishing camp. A lot of my childhood was spent roaming around the camp and going to the beach with cousins. My mother's brother, JC Trussell, settled at the camp with his parents and raised his family there. We visited with the remaining relatives that live there, Johnny and Sherry Trussell, and Beth Trussell. We have lost two of our cousins to cancer through the years, Joanie Trussell and Myra Roberts Trussell. These cousins are true coast people who have survived Hurricane Camille and Katrina. They had devastating losses with these two storms, but they have built back. For supper we ate at Cornerstone in Gautier where we met with another set of relatives, my late sister's, CP Winters, child and grandchild. CP and Bill Winters had two children: Willie and April Winters. April and her husband, Michael Bass, along with April's daughter, Darby, and her husband, Jeffrey Hamilton, and their two-year-old, Caysen, met us for supper. Caysen entertained us all during supper. Later that night, Willie and his friend, Cyndi, came to John and Kathy's to visit. We took lots of pictures and had such a good time getting together. We are so spread out so we don't get to see each other very much. During CP's long illness with cancer, we got to see each other pretty often. It was a wonderful weekend.
On May 23, Beverly Hall, Mary Lou Dodd, Carolyn Higgins and Brenda Foster traveled to Andalusia, Ala. to have breakfast with Brenda Gantt at the Cottle House Bread and Breakfast. After enjoying breakfast at the Tin Lizzy in West Point, the ladies made their way to the Lake House belonging to Walt and Hannah Merrell, Mrs. Brenda's daughter. The girls enjoyed a quiet night, dinner at the Japanese restaurant, visiting, and playing cards. On Tuesday, the ladies arrived for breakfast with Brenda Gantt. They enjoyed a breakfast of eggs, sausage, homemade biscuits gravy and fried apple pies. They loved her cooking, her stories and a tour of the Cottle House, cabin and gardens. Mrs. Brenda was so friendly and welcoming, and the bed and breakfast was beautiful. She was happy to sign their cookbooks and answer questions about her family, how she became known on Facebook and the importance of her faith. Later that afternoon, there was time to shop downtown, visit the famous Dean's cakes, and have dinner at Big Mike's Steakhouse. On Wednesday morning while traveling home, the ladies visited the Priester's Pecan factory and store in Fort Deposit, Ala. and enjoyed breakfast at Shoney's before leaving the area.
Ginger and Stephen Harrel hosted a virtual baby shower at their home for their daughter Julie and her husband, Mason Motte. They were dealing with Covid so the virtual shower allowed us to see her and she was able to see us open her gifts. They received many beautiful gifts. About 35 attended the shower.
I am taking orders for VBS T-shirts for our VBS that will start July 10 at Macedonia. Please contact the church if you want to place an order. 662-538-0733. We are placing our order early due to the problem with getting shirts.
Make plans to attend the production of "This Land is Your Land" by Macedonia Choir under the direction of John Stuckey on Sunday, June 26, during the morning worship at 10 a.m.
Thought for the Week: “No one has ever sinned themselves beyond the love of God.” Adrian Rogers