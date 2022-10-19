Sara Beth Page and Zak Podewils were united in marriage Sept. 29 at 6:15 in the evening at Lily Creek Farms in Belden. After a honeymoon trip to Pensacola, Fla, they are making their home in Etta.
Recently, Margie Claire, Ben, Rivers, and Wiley Rusco and Ronnie and Cindy Cannon (Margie Claire's parents) went to Top Sail State Park at Myrtle Beach, Fla. and stayed in the cabins. The cabins were very clean and family-oriented. A trolley ran from the cabins to the beach every hour. Their main attraction was the beach. Favorite eating places in Destin were The Back Porch which is right on the beach and The Red Door. They had a wonderful time with family during their trip.
Jessie and Jason Howell went to Gulf Shores Oct. 11-14. They toured Fort Morgan and biked 25 miles to Gulf State Park. Favorite eating places were Felix's Seafood, Lamberts, and Seafood Market. They had a restful time enjoying the beautiful weather and the beach.
Shonda, Chase, Chance and Griffin Bogue, Mallory Sanderson, and Kayla Norris enjoyed a weekend at The Smoky Mountains Oct. 7-10. They stayed at a hotel in Pigeon Forge. At Cade's Cove they spotted a massive buck and enjoyed all the beautiful scenery in the cove. At Pigeon Forge they ate at Dixie Stampede and enjoyed the show. They also rode at numerous go kart tracks and played in lots of arcades. In Gatlinburg, they shopped in the souvenir shops and also went to outlet malls. One morning they ate breakfast at the Atrium in Gatlinburg. They also ate at Huck Finn's Catfish and Calhoun's in Pigeon Forge. They enjoyed lots of family time.
Joni, Eric, and Garrison Carpenter went to Gatlinburg Oct. 7-9. They went to the Dixie Stampede and ate at the Old Mill and Gauchos. They also went shopping and enjoyed resting.
On Friday, Oct. 14, Lou and Nicole McQuary and Audrey Wigington went to McCarty's in Merigold and to Peter's Pottery in Mound Bayou. It was really crowded because of a baseball tournament and swim meets at Delta State, but the girls still found lots of pottery. They ate at Oby's in Oxford on the way home. They enjoyed spending the day together.
Trunk or Treat at Macedonia will be Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
It is time to pack your Christmas shoebox. They are due Nov. 13. This is a wonderful way to show the love of Christ to a child in another country who might not get anything else for Christmas.
Thought for the Week: “A mistake that makes you humble is much better than an achievement that makes you arrogant.”
