Danelle and Chris Brennan went to Florida recently to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary. They spent some time at Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach. They also visited Kennedy Space Center and watched a rocket launch. Then they spent some time at an alligator farm (Jungle Adventures), climbed to the top of a lighthouse (Ponce Inlet Light Station), and walked around historic St. Augustine and the fort, Castillio de San Marcos National Monument. On the way back they stopped at Laurel.

