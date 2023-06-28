Danelle and Chris Brennan went to Florida recently to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary. They spent some time at Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach. They also visited Kennedy Space Center and watched a rocket launch. Then they spent some time at an alligator farm (Jungle Adventures), climbed to the top of a lighthouse (Ponce Inlet Light Station), and walked around historic St. Augustine and the fort, Castillio de San Marcos National Monument. On the way back they stopped at Laurel.
Josie AnnaLouise Cooper turned three on June 12. She was able to celebrate over the next several weeks with her family and friends. After a special birthday dinner with family and a birthday surprise on Father's Day, she finally had her unicorn birthday party with family and friends on June 24. Everyone had a fun time eating rainbow cake, making fairy wands, getting hair tinsel, and playing with farm animals. Josie is the daughter of Kevin and Brandi Cooper. Grandparents are Ben and Susan McClelland, Terry Cooper, and Cathy Kidd. It was a special time to celebrate sweet and spunky Josie.
Regina, Kayla, Savannah and Cara Browning as well as Chloe Sterns went to Branson June 18-22 where they enjoyed shopping and going to Silver Dollar City. While there, they rode the Copperhead Coaster. The group had a great time.
Lou McQuary attended the 65th wedding anniversary celebration of Judy and Sam Gullick at Poolville Baptist Church on Saturday, June 24. They were married on June 28,1958 at The Evangelical Brethren Church in Aurora, Ill. Sam worked with roofing in Illinois, and they moved back to Mississippi in 1985 when Sam bought Barb and Gene's. Sam ran the store for 20 years before selling it to Danny Roberson.
Sam and Judy have five children. The oldest, Linda and John Terriciano, live in Montana and they have three children: Wesley, Craig and Carmine. John and Barbara Gullick have two boys: Ryan and Reed. Trisha Bradford has three children: Shawn and Steven Vanzant, and Lindzy Bradford. Marsha Robbins has one daughter, Nathalie. Jessica Palmer has three children: Cara Browning, and Bella and Evan Palmer. It was a happy time for Sam and Judy, and they enjoyed visiting with all who stopped by. A meal was enjoyed by all who came.
Mary Greer was baptized during the morning worship service at Macedonia Sunday. She is the daughter of David and Amy Greer.
The 4th of July Celebration will be held on July 2 at 7 p.m. Food, fireworks and a waterslide will be available for water fun for the children.
VBS will be July 9-13 from 6-8:30 p m. for ages 3 through youth. Kids will enjoy Bible study, Missions, Crafts, recreation and a meal each night.
Thought for the Week: “The most expensive liquid in the world is a tear. It's one percent water and 99 percent feeling. Think before you hurt someone.”
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&