Susan. Paul, Carter, Avery and Jack Hall; Julie, Bowan and Gunner Gordon; and Sonny and Diane Downs went to Orange Beach May 25-May 31. They played putt-putt golf, played spades, and spent time at the beach. Their favorite restaurant was the Original Oyster House. They had a great time visiting with family.
Macedonia enjoyed Family Night at the Lake on Sunday, June 4, at Howard Stafford Lake in Pontotoc. The children enjoyed the Splash Pad and the playground. Adults played cornhole and enjoyed visiting together. Hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage links, chips, drinks, cookies and ice pops were served. Everyone enjoyed the nice weather and being outside together.
MBC Children's Program begins Wednesday, June 7, for grades pre-K through grade 6. The time will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Small groups will be held during this time for adults. The groups will be Family Focus, Revelations and Got Questions.
June 7-9 will be the men's fishing trip at Hurricane Landing. A church-wide fish fry will be June 9 at 6 p.m. at Hurricane Landing.
Women's Bible Study will meet Sunday, June 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Lou and Larry McQuary.
Summer Sports Camp will be June 12-15 at 8 a.m.-12 p.m. for students completing grades 1-6. The camp will be held at West Union School.
Church Security Conference at the Union County Baptist Association will be June 10 at 9 a.m. This is for staff, deacons and children youth workers.
VBS is coming this July 9-13. Hours will be 6- 8:30. Ages will be 3 years to students entering grade 6.
Thought for the week: “To be kind is more important than to be right. Many times what people need is not a brilliant mind that speaks but a special heart that listens.”
