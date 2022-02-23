Ginger and Stephen Harrell took a weekend trip to see Julie and Mason Motte in Columbia, Mo. on Feb. 13-15. While there, they had a lovely, laid-back weekend going out to eat and shopping at some of the local malls there. While shopping, Ginger bought a few baby things for the nursery! Julie and Mason are having their first child, and it is due on Aug. 27. This will be Ginger and Stephen's first grandchild, and everyone is so excited!
Ginger Harrell prepared a big lunch celebration for the Shirley family on Feb. 20 to celebrate the January and February birthdays in the family. The birthdays included Savannah and Tanner Blacklidge, Jacob Shirley, Reed Cooper, and CJ Shirley. The family had a lot of fun celebrating with the family.
Bro, David and Tammie Grumbach went to Athens, Ala. to celebrate their two-year-old grandson's birthday on Feb. 12. They ate at a German restaurant named Old Heidelberg where Ronan had Paw Patrol cupcakes decorated like a cake. Ronan wore a Paw Patrol shirt with his name and the number 2 on it. His parents are Christina and Logan Grumbach.
This was opening week for college baseball. Caroline Wigington and Isaac Cagle went to the Saturday game at Mississippi State against Long Beach State. MSU lost the Saturday game, but they enjoyed watching them play. On Sunday, Jack and Nicole McQuary went to the game, and the Diamond Dawgs were victorious. Lou McQuary's sister, Veedie Gaines, gets the season tickets every year. Their daddy, Raymond Simpson, had season tickets as long as he was alive. Upon his death, Veedie took up the tickets and she shares them with family members.
Thought for the Week: “Learn to see people for what they are, not who you want them to be.” Unknown