Angie, Jason, Laina and Vance Corder along with Jason's parents, his sister and her family, two aunts, three cousins and Angie's mother, Nita Morris, enjoyed an Alaskan cruise recently. They cruised out of Seattle and their first stop was Juneau. While there, they did a whale-watching excursion that was amazing. The next stop was Sitka. They didn't do an excursion there, but they enjoyed looking around the town and eating the crab sandwiches. Ketchikan was their next stop where Jason, his dad, and Vance went halibut fishing. The scenery from the ship was incredible through the Stephens Passage. They also got an up-close view of the Hubbard Glacier before they reached Victoria, BC, Canada. The family all enjoyed seeing all the beauty around them on the Alaskan Cruise. It was the trip of a lifetime.
The Youths of Macedonia went to New Orleans July 17-21, including 23 youths and six adults . The adults who went were James Baker, Andrew and Jessica Douglass, Jessie Howell, Zack Willard, and Jonah Baker. Jonah led in worship during the trip. The theme for their week was "Go Therefore." After arriving on Monday, they went on a swamp tour and saw lots and lots of alligators which was exciting for everyone. Then they went to a park near Epic NOLA Church where they were working that week. The park had three sets of basketball courts. They shared devotions and played with whoever showed up. The youths refer to this as Basketball and Belief.
On Tuesday, they did maintenance work around the Georgetown apartments where they stay every year. The owner of the apartments let them stay for free each year, and in return they do maintenance work. The painted lots of fences and also did cleanup work. That night they had worship service at Epic NOLA Church. James Baker led the worship service.
On Wednesday, they ate at CiCi's Pizza Buffet and then went to Sky Zone, a trampoline park. That night they had a Block Party close to the church. They had face painting and games while they were ministering to the people.
Thursday morning, they got up at 5 a.m. for a very busy day of ministry. From 6:20-8 a.m., they served 190 people breakfast at Grace at the Greenlight, a homeless ministry. This ministry is open year-round to serve breakfast, give out clothes from the Clothes Closet, and to pray and talk with the homeless. On this particular day, they served a record number of people. It was the most people they had ever served in one day. After finishing at Grace at the Greenlight, they went to Ruby Slipper for breakfast. They also treated the leaders of Grace at the Greenlight. Next, they went back to the church, where they packed 270 lunches consisting of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chips, Nabs, an orange, and ice-cold water. They carried these to three different locations. That night they had a cookout at the pastor's house. The house was near Lake Pontchartrain, so the youths got to swim. James was excited to find out that he had a connection to the other church (South Cliff Baptist Church from Fort Worth, Texas) that was partnering with our church and Epic NOLA Church. His aunt and uncle are members of this church. James found this to be quite a coincidence.
On Friday, after having morning worship, they departed for home. I am sure this trip really opened lots of the youths' eyes. Seeing the needs of the homeless is heart rending, and I am sure it made many of them count their blessings.
Braelynn Hester was baptized Sunday morning during the morning worship. She is the daughter of Lacy and JJ Hester and was saved during VBS.
Upcoming events at Macedonia:
July 30 First Responders Recognition Service at Morning Worship
Prayer Walk at West Union School 3 p.m.
Aug. 6 Blessing of the Backpacks at Morning Worship
Back to School Bash, PAC in New Albany 6-8 p.m.
Thought for the Week: “Be grateful for the wound that pushes you toward God.” Toby Mac
