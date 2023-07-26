Angie, Jason, Laina and Vance Corder along with Jason's parents, his sister and her family, two aunts, three cousins and Angie's mother, Nita Morris, enjoyed an Alaskan cruise recently. They cruised out of Seattle and their first stop was Juneau. While there, they did a whale-watching excursion that was amazing. The next stop was Sitka. They didn't do an excursion there, but they enjoyed looking around the town and eating the crab sandwiches. Ketchikan was their next stop where Jason, his dad, and Vance went halibut fishing. The scenery from the ship was incredible through the Stephens Passage. They also got an up-close view of the Hubbard Glacier before they reached Victoria, BC, Canada. The family all enjoyed seeing all the beauty around them on the Alaskan Cruise. It was the trip of a lifetime.

