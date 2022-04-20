Angela and Jim Shirley went to Panama Beach, Florida April 9-12 to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. While there, they enjoyed sunning on the beach and sitting on the patio and enjoying the view. They enjoyed eating at G. Foley and the Grand Marlin.
Danelle Brennan went to Northeast Community College on Tuesday, April 12 for the Fine Arts Concert. Danelle's daughter, Dayla Brennan, played the flute in the Symphonic Band. She also watched Dayla's friend, Evalee Meyer, who played drums in the Concert Band and performed in the Winter Guard with flags, rifles and sabers.
Lou and Larry McQuary took Arden and Rowan McQuary and Jace and Jeter Howell to the Buffalo Park in Tupelo on Friday, April 15. The kids enjoyed seeing the alligator, porcupine, snakes, llamas, alpacas, ponies, cows, camels and feeding the giraffe. The kids really liked sliding down the slide made from a culvert and playing on the other playground equipment. They also rode through the grounds since they no longer have the bus ride through the park. The animals all came up close to the car, so they got a good look at them. Jeter wasn't too fond of this because they got too close for comfort for him. They each got a souvenir from the store. Arden got a Fennec fox and Rowan, Jeter, and Jace got snakes. For lunch, they ate at McDonald’s. When they got back home, they enjoyed riding in the side by side and in the trailer behind the four-wheeler. It was a beautiful sunny day, and they all enjoyed being outside.
Rhodes Willard and Wells Maxey celebrated their second birthday on Saturday, April 16, at the Blue Springs Safari Park. All the kids had fun seeing the animals and feeding them. Cake, barbeque and tea were served. About 70 attended the party. Their birthdays are both on April 22. Rhodes is the son of Gina Beth and Zach Willard, and Wells is the son of Gracen and Chance Maxey.
Carson Conlee and Wyatt Haynes were baptized on Sunday, April 17, at Macedonia. Carson is the son of Greg and Penny Conlee, and Wyatt is the son of Heather and Joe Haynes.
The Macedonia Adult Choir presented From the Cradle to the Cross for their Easter presentation. Bro. David Grumbach read scripture that highlighted each period of time in Christ's life, and the choir and congregation sang songs corresponding to each period. Solos were performed by Tana Miller, Dave Green, and Lyndie Herod. The choir is under the direction of John Stuckey.
Thought for the week: “Never let the hard lessons harden your heart; the hard lessons of life are meant to make you better, not bitter.” Roy T. Bennett