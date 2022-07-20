Macedonia Baptist had a lively week at Spark Studios VBS last week. The stage decorations were phenomenal. Bro John Stuckey and Johnny Knighton went to Birmingham to pick them up from Bro. John's nieces. They took the church van but when they tried to load them, they wouldn't fit in the door. So, they rented a U-Haul truck and managed to get them to Macedonia. Bro. John's nieces handmade the decorations, but they looked professional. Parts of the decorations would move. The music was also awesome under the leadership of Christie Stuckey, and Robin and Jake McDonald. The kids always love the songs and learn the movements. What is so awesome about the songs is that they teach spiritual truths set to music. Our memory verse, Ephesians 2:10, was set to music and the children learned the verse by learning the song. Rotations consisted of gym, crafts missions, Bible study, and snacks. The youth class had a great week too. They had a class competition consisting of two groups. Each student brought change, and they had a contest to see which group could raise the most money. They are going to use the money on the church they will be ministering to this week in New Orleans on the youth mission trip. Bro. James thought they might could raise $200, but instead they raised $1,300!! The youths left July 16, and I know they will have an eventful week. They will return on July 22. The average for VBS was 117 kids and 80 adults.
Annie Michael Steele celebrated her fourth birthday on Saturday, July 16, at PAC in New Albany. The theme she picked out was a pastel rainbow party. She had pink, yellow, white, blue and purple balloons and a big gold four balloon. Her table had the same colors of ruffles on the tablecloth. She had cupcakes, a pastel cake, fruit and ice cream. Her mom, Marley Collier; her dad, Michael Steele; and her stepdad, Kent Collier gave the party. All her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and little friends were invited. They were entertained by playing on the jumping house and fun trampolines.
Nicole, Anna Claire, and Adilynn McQuary invited Arden McQuary to go to the movies on Sunday, July 17. They saw the new Minions movie. Everyone enjoyed their afternoon.
Macedonia will have the blessing of the back packs Aug. 14 during the morning worship service and a back-to-school bash that night.
Thought for the week: “When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.” Psalm 61:2
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&