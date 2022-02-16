Ellie Kay (Sweetie) Clark celebrated her first birthday on Saturday, Feb. 5, at her home. She had a pink and gold Minnie Mouse-themed party with hand-made decorations that Brittany, her mother, made specially for Sweetie. She had a beautiful two-layered Minnie Mouse cake. The top layer was white with gold polka dots and a big pink number one, and the bottom layer was pink with a white Minnie-shaped face. Both layers were topped with a big pink bow made of icing with white polka dots. She loved her Smash Cake and was very particular with it.
Attending the party were two great-grandmothers: Kay Russell and Mary Clark, two grandmothers: Melinda Gosa and Tracy Clark, her Grandpa Leamon Martinez (Brittany's dad), all of her uncles and several cousins. Her two aunts, Heather Bishop and Shelly George were also there with their children. Friends that attended were Claire Baker and her daughter, Hattie Marie, and Brittany Willard and her daughter, Finley Ruth.
A memory candle was lit for her PawPaw Heath Clark, who they missed very much while celebrating with Sweetie. The finger food was catered by Little House in New Albany and was DELICIOUS. Sweetie's birthday is Feb. 9. Ellie Kay is the daughter of Brittany and Trent Clark.
Rylee Hill participated in "A Night to Shine" on Friday, Feb. 11, sponsored by Hillcrest Baptist Church. Due to Covid, it was a drive-through event.
Rylee had so much fun dressing up in her pretty floral dress, feeling just like a princess. The vehicle she rode in, her "carriage," was decorated with gold streamers and balloons. There were many welcoming groups and cheerleaders along the route who showered her with love and compliments. Many tents were set up with gifts for her, including an autographed baseball presented by Eli Whiteside.
Olaf and Anna from Frozen were there, along with Cinderella. Miss New Albany presented her with a rose. The highlight of her night was Prince Charming crowning her as a true princess. Rylee felt like the Belle of the Ball. Rylee is the daughter of Vickie Hill.
The West Union powerlifting team had a meet at Ashland on Saturday, Feb. 12. Jonathan Douglass won third in his age division and Koby Hallam won second in his division. Jonathan is the son of Andrew Douglass (Jessica) and Kelly Hill. Koby is the son of Penny Gray and Jordan Hallam. We are proud of you boys.
Thought for the Week: “The enemy wouldn't be attacking you if something very valuable wasn't inside of you. Thieves don't break into empty houses.”