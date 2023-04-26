On Friday, April 7, the New Albany Main Street Association hosted an evening gala at Oaks Country Club for its downtown merchants and members. Representing Main Street Linen Company at the gala were Beverly Hall, Jennifer Stanton, Amanda Kisor, Tammy Wilkerson, Sandler Sowell and Sandler's date, Chad. Main Street Linen Company sponsored a table that was beautifully decorated with the help of Rachel Wiygul. Four hundred-plus guests enjoyed approximately 35 beautifully decorated tables, an array of food, and a night of music and fellowship.

