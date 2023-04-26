On Friday, April 7, the New Albany Main Street Association hosted an evening gala at Oaks Country Club for its downtown merchants and members. Representing Main Street Linen Company at the gala were Beverly Hall, Jennifer Stanton, Amanda Kisor, Tammy Wilkerson, Sandler Sowell and Sandler's date, Chad. Main Street Linen Company sponsored a table that was beautifully decorated with the help of Rachel Wiygul. Four hundred-plus guests enjoyed approximately 35 beautifully decorated tables, an array of food, and a night of music and fellowship.
On Sunday, April 16, the Macedonia Women's Bible Study Group met at the home of Lou and Larry McQuary. Attending the Bible study were Christie Stuckey, Danelle Brennan, Margaret Murphree, Machell Kirk, Kathryn Henderson and Joni Carpenter. After praying for the prayer requests, Christie Stuckey gave her testimony of how God spoke to her about their recent decision to accept the call to Atmore Baptist Church in South Alabama. Christie had started coming to the Bible Study in February when we first began meeting together. The members of the group did not know that Christie and John were praying about what God would have them to do about the call. The Bible Study is "Discerning the Voice of God" by Priscilla Shirer. In the study, Priscilla taught about the necessity to be obedient when God asks a believer to do something. She also taught that God confirms the calling in different ways. The main way is through reading the Word of God. Christie asked God to confirm what the Stuckey's thought that God was calling them to do by speaking through scripture. God answered her prayer with a scripture, Isaiah 43:18-19. Once John shared with the choir that they would be leaving, Christie shared with us how difficult the decision had been. It was an encouragement to us to see how God works in the lives of believers to give them assurance when they need it. Refreshments were served, and the group had a good time of worship and fellowship. The next meeting will be Sunday, April 30, at 5:15 p.m.
Marcie Mize Bogue was honored with a baby shower at Macedonia Fellowship Hall on Sunday, April 23. Marcie received many beautiful baby outfits, blankets, diapers, books and baby hygiene products. Proud parents of Marcie (who is scheduled to make her arrival in about six weeks) are Chase Bogue and Kayla. The Fellowship Hall was decorated with roses and hydrangeas and refreshments included cupcakes, cheese, fruit, nuts, and punch. Everyone enjoyed seeing all the beautiful and useful gifts being opened. We wish this couple all the best in the days ahead.
On Sunday, April 30, Christie and John Stuckey will be honored with a meal after the morning worship service. This will be their last Sunday with us at Macedonia, and we want to wish them the best as they answer the call to move to Atmore. The meal will be catered, but members need to bring desserts to compliment the meal. Christie and John have served so faithfully since January 2020. John has led the adult choir and helped with the youth group on Wednesday nights. Christie has been a member of the adult choir and has a beautiful angelic voice. She has also helped Robin McDonald with the Team Kids on Wednesday nights with grades Pre-K through 6th grade. Both John and Christie will be missed.
Graduation Sunday will be Sunday, May 7, at 10 a.m. Each senior will be recognized and will display some of their memories on tables in the foyer. It is always a special time in our church.
The closing program for Team Kids will be Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. in the Worship Center. A meal will follow the closing program.
Sunday, May 14, will be Child Dedication Sunday. If you are interested in dedicating your child or children, contact the church office at 662-538-0733. Janice Price will be glad to help you with this event. Also on this date, Mother's Day Brunch will be served at 9 a.m. to all mothers or grandmothers of children ages birth through 12 years of age.
Thought for the Week: “Hate has four letters, but so does love. Enemies has seven letters but so does friends. Lying has five letters, but so does truth. Hurt has four letters, but so does heal. Cry has three letters, but so does joy. Negativity has 10 letters, but so does positivity. Life is two-sided. Perception begins WITH US!!!”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.