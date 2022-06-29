Adilynn and Nicole McQuary went to camp at Morganwood from June 19-23. This camp was for grades 1-3. Every day the campers had a rotation of pool and slide, game time, lunch, craft and class time, another game time, shower, supper and service and activities to end the day. Adilynn's favorite things to do was pool and slide time and game time. She knew some of the campers, but she also made new friends. Her week at Morganwood was a fun experience.
Abbie McQuary went with the youths from Fredonia Baptist Church to Journey Camp at Toccoa Falls, GA from June 20-24. Combined with their services, the youths experienced many summer activities including water tubing, wake boarding and ziplining on the waterfront. They played many intriguing games, relay races, and a girls' night party. Since Journey was held on a college campus, over 1500 campers were able to attend. Abbie had a refreshing week with great friends and was spiritually renewed as well.
Lou and Larry McQuary spent the week at The Historic Triangle that included Williamsburg, Jamestown, and Yorktown. They left on Sunday, June 19 and traveled as far as Bristol, TN the first night. The next morning, they started bright and early and arrived in Williamsburg in the late afternoon. On Tuesday, they explored Williamsburg which was founded in 1638 and enjoyed the beautiful homes and characters dressed in the colonial attire. They went on the Palace Tour which told of the governor's home. Lou was impressed with all the guns adorning the walls of the Palace. There was a beautiful outside garden containing all types of plants and flowers. There were two archways in the garden which had seats along the walkway. Lou could just imagine, sitting in these archways that were covered in overhead plants and reading to her heart's content. Horses were seen with a rider representing Lafayette, the French major-general who served under George Washington during the Revolutionary War. The French provided a lot of support and helped lead the American Continental Army to victory over the British. They also saw countless carriages, some of them resembling stagecoaches, others being open. It was hard to get a reservation for a carriage. Lou and Larry had to come back on Wednesday in order to get a reservation. Lou loves riding in a carriage listening to the driver comment on all the sights.
On Wednesday afternoon, Lou and Larry went to the Jamestown settlement, which was Lou's favorite of the trip. Jamestown was founded on May 14, 1607, the first permanent English settlement consisting of 104 men and boys. This was strictly a business adventure in which the British's goal was to make money. Roanoke had been formed earlier, but none of the residents at Roanoke survived, thus being labeled the Lost Colony of Roanoke. Right off the bat, the British angered the local Powhatan Indians by their presence on land the Powhatan considered as their own. The British built a fort for protection and were afraid to go outside the fort due to the threat of Indian attack. As a result, the people could not forage for food and during the years known as the starving years (1609-1610), two thirds of the people died from starvation and poisoning due to drinking the salt water. Lou and Larry had the most wonderful tour guide who taught about the role of women in Jamestown. Pocohontas, daughter of the Chief of the Powhatan Indians, was the first woman who assisted the colony of Jamestown. She married John Wolf and they traveled to London, where she died of respiratory failure at age of 22 and was buried in London. Another woman who was instrumental in helping the colony of Jamestown was Anne Burras, chambermaid of Mrs. Forrest. Anne married and had a child and they both survived the starving years and the major attack of the local Indians. Squanto had warned the fort of an impending attack, so the fort had time to get ready for the attack. Archeologists were currently digging and finding artifacts of the Jamestown settlement. Where the boats arrived in Jamestown was documented as well as where the original fort and church were located. Lou and Larry stood in the exact spot where Pocahontas and John Wolf were married. Jamestown was a history buff's dream to visit. It is so rich in history and contains evidence of early settlements in the new world.
Lou and Larry's last place to visit was Yorktown, the pivotal battle of the Revolutionary War where the back of the British was broken. They saw the first and second siege lines that the colonial army built as they approached Yorktown. Mortar and cannons were placed to show where the colonial army pounded the British. They also saw the redoubts built by both armies in order to protect themselves. The Bristish redoubts had pointed sticks surrounding their redoubts, but it didn't keep the colonial army from storming them to obtain the victory. The Battle of Yorktown in late 1781 was a decisive battle by a combined force of Americans led by Washington and French led by Lafayette and Rochambeau, and was the last major land battle of the war in North America.
Lou and Larry ate at the markets within Williamsburg as well as Cracker Barrel and Food for Thought. It was an amazing trip and was so educational. It was a time that will be treasured and contains memories that will last a lifetime. They left Williamsburg on Friday and traveled to Greenville, SC. On Saturday they left early and arrived in Union County about lunch on Saturday.
The Macedonia Baptist Church presented a patriotic musical, This Land is Your Land, under the direction of John Stuckey on Sunday morning, June 26. The choir had practiced countless times and was able to present the musical without any major setbacks. It was a moving ceremony in which each branch of the service was honored.
Ole MS fans traveled to Omaha in droves and watched their team claim the victory of National Champions. There are too many to name of the folks that made the trip, but for those who couldn't make the trip, the television told the story. Congratulations to all Ole MS fans. If only Mr. Scott could have been here to see this. He loved Ole MS as much as Lou's daddy loved MSU.
Thought for the week: Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity. Let us all thank God for our freedom and strive to be the best citizens we can be.
