Martha Owen attended the rehearsal dinner and wedding of her granddaughter last weekend. The rehearsal dinner for Anna Heimbach and Jay Gaudguideau was Friday night in New Orleans. They were married in Mandeville on Saturday, March 12, and they went on a 10-day honeymoon in Tahiti. The couple will reside and work in Germantown.
Chris, Melissa and Jed Long; Becky Speed (Chris' mother); Marley and Camp Collier; Annie Steele; and Noel, Rob, Willa, Crew and Boothe Steele enjoyed a day at the Memphis Zoo on Wednesday, March 16. Anna and Willa liked the monkeys best, and Crew liked the lions. The kids loved spending the day looking at all the animals. Before leaving the zoo, the kids enjoyed popsicles. After leaving the zoo, the group ate at Mugshots in Olive Branch.
On Wednesday, March 16, Macedonia Baptist Church met at the Performing Arts Center so the children could play on their inflatables. They had two large slides that were very popular and a long mat on which the children could run and do flips. Children were running everywhere, having so much fun. It was enjoyable to see the happy smiling faces of the children. Pizza was served, but the children didn't linger long eating. They wanted to get right back to playing. About 65 adults and children enjoyed the night of food, fun, and fellowship.
Lou, Adilynn, and Arden McQuary went to the movies on Thursday in Tupelo to see Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. They enjoyed popcorn and Slushies while watching the movie. Afterwards, they went shopping at Old Navy.
On Friday, Hannah, Jace, and Jeter Howell; Ginger Rainwater; and Arden McQuary enjoyed a day at Target in Collierville. Ginger treated each grandchild to two toys, and they had a blast.
Thought for the Week: “Don't limit your challenges. Challenge your limits.” Jerry Dunn