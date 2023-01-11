Tatum Scott Coffey celebrated his first birthday on Saturday, January 7, at the Hurricane Community Center. The theme of his party was "The Wild One." The children played with balloons, passing them to each other, and popping a few as they played. They enjoyed running around the center while the adults visited with each other. Tatum enjoyed his smash cake, but it took a little while for him to figure out that he was actually supposed to eat it. The center was decorated with a balloon arch. A friend of Tatum's also celebrated with him. Reagan Coffey's baby, Izzie, was born just a few days before Tatum so the mothers decided to have their parties together since the Coffeys were involved with both babies. About 50 friends and relatives gathered to celebrate Tatum's and Izzie's first birthday. Hot dogs, Rotel cheese dip, chips, cookies, orange punch and soda drinks were served. The toddlers opened their gifts with a lot of assistance. A good time was had by everyone.

