Tatum Scott Coffey celebrated his first birthday on Saturday, January 7, at the Hurricane Community Center. The theme of his party was "The Wild One." The children played with balloons, passing them to each other, and popping a few as they played. They enjoyed running around the center while the adults visited with each other. Tatum enjoyed his smash cake, but it took a little while for him to figure out that he was actually supposed to eat it. The center was decorated with a balloon arch. A friend of Tatum's also celebrated with him. Reagan Coffey's baby, Izzie, was born just a few days before Tatum so the mothers decided to have their parties together since the Coffeys were involved with both babies. About 50 friends and relatives gathered to celebrate Tatum's and Izzie's first birthday. Hot dogs, Rotel cheese dip, chips, cookies, orange punch and soda drinks were served. The toddlers opened their gifts with a lot of assistance. A good time was had by everyone.
Hunter McQuary and Wesley Jumper traveled to Starkville on Saturday to watch the men's game of MSU vs Ole Miss basketball game. MSU was victorious with a score of 64-54. The guys enjoyed watching their favorite team play at the Hump.
Amos, Tiffany, Mollie and Scout Reeves moved their membership to Macedonia on Sunday, Jan. 7. Macedonia welcomes this family to their fellowship.
Allie Green, daughter of Dave and Windy Green, was honored with a bridal shower on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Fellowship Hall at Macedonia Baptist Church. The Fellowship Hall was beautifully decorated with an assortment of flowers and a balloon arch. A wide assortment of food was served including a cream cheese dip with crackers, fruit, a yummy cake baked and decorated by Sharon Pitner Hall and punch. The bride opened many wonderful gifts that will adorn her home with her fiancé. Joseph Dobson, in Biloxi. They will be married at the House of the Jackson Pearl in Ocean Springs on Feb. 18.
Thought for the Week: “The quality of my commitment today determines my success tomorrow.” Dr. David Grumbach
