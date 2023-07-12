Windy and Dave Green recently attended a wedding of close family friends in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. They stayed at The Fives Resort. Dave officiated the wedding for Abbigale Fornea Stanford. Abbigale is the daughter of Dave's college roommate, Rusty Fornea, from The University of Southern Mississippi. Dave and Windy spent their days on the beach, in the pool, shopping in the city, and enjoying wedding festivities. They encountered monkeys, coati, tropical birds, and iguanas in the jungle that they walked through to get to the beach. It was definitely an adventure every trip through the jungle. While eating in restaurants at the resort, they tried new foods. Their favorite restaurant was The Flavours. It was a wonderful time by the Caribbean Sea in Mexico with so many close friends.
Abbie McQuary attended Journey with the Fredonia Youths at Toccoa Falls, Ga, They had a rainy week, but they managed to carry on and have a good time. They went to a lake and weight boarded, surf boarded, and tubed. They also had a relay race where they had to complete tasks, and the Fredonia Youths won the relay race! They also had theme nights where they dressed to match the theme. Each night they had services. Abbie enjoyed her trip to Journey with the Fredonia Youths.
On June 24, Kathryn Henderson, along with Sharon and Terry Hendrix flew to Boston for a New England vacation. While in Boston, they visited historic sights including Old North Church as well as JFK Library and Museum. Traveling out of Boston, they visited the American Revolutionary towns of Lexington and Concord. The remainder of the week was a road trip through several states to Maine. Highlights were Kennebunkport, Bar Harbor, and Acadia National Park. Vermont and New Hampshire proved to be beautiful states with stops through the White Mountain National Forest with its beautiful streams and waterfalls, Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, and Lake Champlain. From there they ferried across Lake Champlain to Essex, New York. A drive through the Adirondack Mountains led to a tour of Ticonderoga Fork, a site of several battles fought during the American Revolution. Other places of interest were Lake Placid, the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario. Finishing up the road trip before heading back to Boston, the final night was spent in New Haven, Connecticut. The group had a great New England vacation that had been mapped out by Sharon and Terry.
Cameal and Cora Garrett, McKenzie Gilliam, Barbara Robbins, and Kimber and Kyler Brevard drove to Florida on Sunday, June 25, to enjoy Universal Studios. They went to a mall and ate at the food court that evening and then the kids swam at the hotel. They stayed at the Hyatt which was right across from Universal Studios. Monday was Cora's fifth birthday, and she enjoyed all the characters wishing her a happy birthday. They went to Diagon Alley from Harry Potter, and then went to Ollivander's Wand shop where they did the wand experience. Kimber was chosen to get a wand. They had butter beer which is a nonalcoholic drink that tastes like a frozen butterscotch drink. They left the park around 4:30 p.m. to get ready for a Polynesian luau where they ate Polynesian food and watched the dancers and the fire dance. On Tuesday they stayed at the Islands of Adventure all day and rode rides from when it opened until it closed. They went to the wand shop in Hogsmeade, and Kenzie got chosen for a wand. They rode all the rides there and met a lot of superhero characters and Blue from Jurassic World. They got lots of butter beer as well. On Wednesday, they went back to ride a few of the rides one last time and to get one last Butter Beer before heading back home. The group had a wonderful time on their summer vacation.
Katie McDonald gave birth to an 8 pound 4 ounce baby girl, Britton Landry McDonald, on Monday, June 26. She is the daughter of Katie and Jake McDonald, and she has one brother, Archie. Grandparents are Narshal and Donna Weeden and Joe and Robin McDonald. Great grandparents are Joyce Watson, Warrene Weeden, and Margaret Murphree
Abbie, Anna Claire, and Nicole McQuary went to Memphis on Saturday, July 1 to celebrate Abbie's 17th birthday. They shopped at Saddle Creek Mall and ate at the Cheesecake Factory. Abbie's birthday is July 3.
On Sunday, July 2, Chandler and Collins Miller made their profession of faith public. They had prayed to receive Christ as their Savior in the pastor's study at an earlier time. Chandler and Collins are the twin daughters of Tana Miller and Michael Miller. Also, Charlie Foreman made her profession of faith public. She was saved at the Children's Camp in Kentucky. She is the daughter of Josh and Tracey Foreman.
VBS will begin at Macedonia on Sunday, July 9. Times are 6-8:30, and there will be classes for age 3-Youth.
Thought for the Week: “God doesn't throw stones. He rolls them away.”
