Abbie and Nicole McQuary; Leslie, Molly, and Grace Randle; Nicole and Joshua Hudspeth; and Susan and Carter Hall went on a beach trip Aug. 10-14 to have a get together before Carter left for Mississippi College on Aug. 16. The group stayed at Caribe in Orange Beach. On Thursday the kids went to the beach and watched the sunset while the parents went to buy groceries. That night they ate at Desota's. On Friday they spent the whole day at the beach and ate at Oyster Bar that night. Pool day was Saturday, and they ate at Cobalt's. They had a photo session at the beach at sunset, and they went crabbing. Sunday was another beach day, and they ate at Cosmos. The kids enjoyed watching movies at night and hanging out together. They enjoyed playing in the sand and the pool and spending time together. It was a great memory maker for the group.
Bro. David preached on "My Vision for Macedonia for 2023" during the morning message. He wants the members of Macedonia to have an uncompromised message, focus on our soul mission to lead others to Christ; be a teaching, loving, and praying church; be a powerful witness for Union County; sacrifice for the cause of Christ, and be committed to be a praise-centered people who constantly exalt Christ. His focal text was Acts 2:40-47.
During the invitation, Julie Ganger and Austin and Paige Allred moved their membership to Macedonia. Austin and Paige have two boys Hunter (8) and Hayes (6). We welcome these two families to Macedonia.
Jamie and Drew Garrett were honored with a baby shower for Audrey Belle Garrett on Sunday, Aug. 20 in the Fellowship Hall. The hall was decorated with a beautiful balloon arch with pink, peach and golden balloons. Punch and finger foods were served. Jamie is the daughter of Bo and Robin Turner and the granddaughter of Maxine Willard and Elizabeth Turner. Drew is the son of Regina and Mike Garrett and the grandson of Judy Cooper. Drew and Jamie are looking forward to the birth of their baby girl in about three weeks.
On Aug. 27, Zach Willard will be ordained as a deacon at Macedonia at 5 p.m. The Ordination Council will meet at 4 p.m. before the service.
Thought for the Week: “The biggest mistake we make in life is thinking that we have time.”
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
