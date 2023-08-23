Abbie and Nicole McQuary; Leslie, Molly, and Grace Randle; Nicole and Joshua Hudspeth; and Susan and Carter Hall went on a beach trip Aug. 10-14 to have a get together before Carter left for Mississippi College on Aug. 16. The group stayed at Caribe in Orange Beach. On Thursday the kids went to the beach and watched the sunset while the parents went to buy groceries. That night they ate at Desota's. On Friday they spent the whole day at the beach and ate at Oyster Bar that night. Pool day was Saturday, and they ate at Cobalt's. They had a photo session at the beach at sunset, and they went crabbing. Sunday was another beach day, and they ate at Cosmos. The kids enjoyed watching movies at night and hanging out together. They enjoyed playing in the sand and the pool and spending time together. It was a great memory maker for the group.

