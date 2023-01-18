On Dec. 28, Bubba, Jennifer, Wes and Wade Stanton along with Beverly Hall traveled from Memphis International Airport to Winter Park, Colo. After encountering a snowstorm in Denver, the family arrived in Winter Park and enjoyed dinner at Deno's Mountain Bistro. The next day, they enjoyed a great breakfast at Wake 'N Bacon. the family traveled to Granby Ranch Resort for a day of ski lessons. The following day, the family enjoyed another mountain breakfast at Sharky's. After arriving in Fraser, Colo., they enjoyed a day of snow tubing at Colorado Adventure Park. That was a great day for Beverly as she enjoyed tubing as much as Wes and Wade. On their last day in Winter Park, they enjoyed breakfast at Fontenot's followed by a gondola ride to Winter Park Village and a day of shopping. The wind was blowing, the snow was falling, and the day was beautiful in every way. For their last night in Winter Park, the family had New Year's Eve dinner at Randi's Grill and Irish Pub. The following morning after packing to return home, the group traveled to and enjoyed breakfast at The Main Street Restaurant in the quaint town of Idaho Springs, Colo.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, Audrey Wigington, Carolyn Wigington and Lou McQuary met Caroline Wigington, and her finance's mother and sister at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Germantown. The six ladies enjoyed a delicious lunch before going to Maggie Louise, a bridal shop. Caroline recently was engaged to Isaac Cagle and they are planning a September wedding in North Carolina at the same venue where Isaac proposed to Caroline. Caroline tried on several gowns and finally decided on the first gown she tried on with a few minor changes. It was a happy day for Caroline, Caroline's mother, her two grandmothers and Isaac's mother and sister.
There will be an acrylic paint class held at Macedonia Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. for children ages 6 and up. Since the children will be so young, it is recommended that someone accompany them to give assistance if needed. The class will be taught by Deanna Washington Gregory from Iuka. The cost of the paints for the class are $25 and for the lesson $25 totaling $50. There will be enough paints to do another lesson if the group decides they want to do another lesson at a future date. Contact Lou McQuary or Macedonia Baptist Church at 538-0733 if you would like to have further details.
Macedonia is considering taking children, grades 2-6 to Centrakid Camp in Campbellsville, Ky. June 23-25. The cost of the camp is $250. A deposit of $75 is required on Feb. 2. A parent meeting will be held on Jan. 22 in the Worship Center.
Next Sunday at Macedonia is Sanctity of Human Life Sunday. An offering will be taken for First Choice Center for Women.
Adult choir practice for all you Macedonia folks will resume on Feb. 5 and 4 p.m. If you aren't a choir member, but would like to join, come ahead and join our group. Bro. John would love to have you become a part of the choir.
Thought for the Week: “God does not use the qualified. He qualifies the chosen.”
