On Dec. 28, Bubba, Jennifer, Wes and Wade Stanton along with Beverly Hall traveled from Memphis International Airport to Winter Park, Colo. After encountering a snowstorm in Denver, the family arrived in Winter Park and enjoyed dinner at Deno's Mountain Bistro. The next day, they enjoyed a great breakfast at Wake 'N Bacon. the family traveled to Granby Ranch Resort for a day of ski lessons. The following day, the family enjoyed another mountain breakfast at Sharky's. After arriving in Fraser, Colo., they enjoyed a day of snow tubing at Colorado Adventure Park. That was a great day for Beverly as she enjoyed tubing as much as Wes and Wade. On their last day in Winter Park, they enjoyed breakfast at Fontenot's followed by a gondola ride to Winter Park Village and a day of shopping. The wind was blowing, the snow was falling, and the day was beautiful in every way. For their last night in Winter Park, the family had New Year's Eve dinner at Randi's Grill and Irish Pub. The following morning after packing to return home, the group traveled to and enjoyed breakfast at The Main Street Restaurant in the quaint town of Idaho Springs, Colo.

