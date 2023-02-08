Delorse and Jake Douglass flew out of Memphis on Jan. 14 going to Las Vegas. Jake's company Baker GCI sent him there for the world of concrete convention. He attended a few classes and saw a lot of new things in the world of concrete. Jake and Delorse saw The Big Apple Show and The Elvis Show. On Friday they were able to fly by helicopter over Hoover Dam and the Grand Canyon. They came home on Saturday, Jan. 21. It was a great trip for them.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

