Delorse and Jake Douglass flew out of Memphis on Jan. 14 going to Las Vegas. Jake's company Baker GCI sent him there for the world of concrete convention. He attended a few classes and saw a lot of new things in the world of concrete. Jake and Delorse saw The Big Apple Show and The Elvis Show. On Friday they were able to fly by helicopter over Hoover Dam and the Grand Canyon. They came home on Saturday, Jan. 21. It was a great trip for them.
Larry and Jack McQuary went to a wild game supper for the men's group at Fredonia Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 28. Jack and Larry made a deer soup to take to the supper. Elk, squirrel dumplings, and gumbo were among some of the other dishes. The men enjoyed fellowshipping after the speaker from Lake, Miss. gave a devotion.
On Sunday night, Jan. 29, Lou McQuary gave a devotion in her home on grief. Attending the meeting were Regina Russell, Robin McDonald, Margaret Murphree, Kathryn Henderson, Machell Kirk, Linda Morris, Doris Garrison, Judy Collier, Hannah Howell, Diane Downs, and Gracen Maxey. The guests were served refreshments after the meeting. Everyone enjoyed fellowshipping together.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, Macedonia hosted a paint party. Deanna Washington Gregory from Iuka taught the class. Children ages 5-9 participated in the paint party. Attending the party were Izzie Baker assisted by her grandmother, Rachel Baker; Rivers Willard assisted by his mother, GinaBeth Willard; Jace Howell, assisted by his mother, Hannah Howell; Campbell Owen, assisted by her aunt, Kim Sanders; Mia Grisham, assisted by her Aunt Ryli McQuary; Arden McQuary, assisted by her mother, Ryli McQuary; Myla Mae Stanton, assisted by her mother, Meagan Stanton; Evie Henderson; assisted by her grandmother, Kathryn Henderson; Farrah Howell, assisted by her mother, Jessie Howell; Adilynn McQuary, assisted by her sister, Anna Claire McQuary; Ryker Weeden, assisted by his grandmother, Sharon Roberts; and Kylie Jackson, assisted by her mother, Lindsey Farr. There were children from 3 different schools represented: West Union, Myrtle, and Ingomar. They each had a kit that provided them with an instruction book, acrylic paints, paintbrushes, a palate and canvases. Deanna demonstrated each step to the class. They painted a beach scene with palm trees with shades of sunrise in three different colors. Upon completion of their painting, the participants were served pizza. Everyone had a great time, and I think all the children enjoyed experimenting with the different paintbrushes and mixing of paints.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, three new members were baptized at Macedonia: Callyn Wright, son of Jessica and Jamey Wright; Kylie Jackson, daughter of Lindsey Farr, and Landon Rowe, son of Leslie (Chad) Coffey and Jason Rowe. Macedonia folks welcomed all of these new members into their congregation.
Thought for the Week: “Only a false version of Christianity teaches that as long as you believe in God, you can live however you want to live.” Shane Puritt
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&